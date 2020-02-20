By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Mature Cheddar Snack Sticks 5X20g

3(1)Write a review
£ 1.25
£12.50/kg
One cheese stick
  • Energy345kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars<0.5
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Mature Cheddar cheese.
  • 100% British Milk Hand selected for a rich taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 20g e (100g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese stick (20g)
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal345kJ / 83kcal
Fat34.9g7.0g
Saturates21.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate<0.5g<0.5g
Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g5.1g
Salt1.8g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

not mature enough for me

3 stars

It's okay for a little pre-lunch snack at work but I'd love an extra mature version because even this "mature" version doesn't seem particularly mature.

