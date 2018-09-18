By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Swiss Roll ..

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Swiss Roll ..
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
1/8 of a roll
  • Energy477kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • Swiss roll sponge with lemon flavoured buttercream, lemon flavour curd and sprinkled with sugar.
  • MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM Rolled with smooth lemon flavour curd for a sweet, zesty twist
  • Made with buttercream
  • Rolled with smooth lemon flavour curd for a sweet, zesty twist
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Lemon Flavour Curd (23%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Lemon Flavoured Buttercream (21%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid). [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Pasteurised Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)]. [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a roll (32g)
Energy1492kJ / 354kcal477kJ / 113kcal
Fat7.7g2.5g
Saturates4.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate66.9g21.4g
Sugars35.9g11.5g
Fibre1.3g0.4g
Protein3.5g1.1g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 8 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mmmm.

5 stars

Served with custard or ice cream for a sweet that’s an enjoyable dream. Dispose of the box and say - I made this earlier.

