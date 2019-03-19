By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry & Cream Swiss Roll
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
1/8 of a roll
  • Energy477kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars14.1g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1492kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Plain Swiss roll sponge filled with strawberry jam and clotted cream flavour buttercream.
  • Made with buttercream Rolled with strawberry jam for a fruity treat
  • Made with buttercream
  • Rolled with strawberry jam for a fruity treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Jam (23%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Clotted Cream Flavour Buttercream (21%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Strawberry Jam contains : Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Clotted Cream Flavour Buttercream contains : Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Pasteurised Egg White, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Paper widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a roll (32g)
Energy1492kJ / 353kcal477kJ / 113kcal
Fat7.8g2.5g
Saturates5.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate66.6g21.3g
Sugars44.1g14.1g
Fibre1.4g0.4g
Protein3.5g1.1g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Absolute bliss !!!

5 stars

Tesco has excelled with this product. The quality of this product is quite simply,mouth watering in the extreme. The sheer taste is unbelievable. Close one's eyes and one would be in a 5 star London hotel for the sheer luxurious taste, and the freshness is never lost. For sheer value,combined with such a tea-table treat,this Swiss Butter cream Roll is in a class of it's own. I will certainly be buying this item again !!!

simply the best

5 stars

Buy two, one for freezer, the other for me !

Teatime Favourite

5 stars

This is the best Swiss roll I have ever tasted the flavour is so good. Please keep making it xx

The Business

5 stars

Not only is this absolutely lovely it’s great value for money.

Yummy.

5 stars

Take a slice or make into a trifle or just serve with tinned fruit inside It’s delightful.

