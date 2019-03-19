Tesco Strawberry & Cream Swiss Roll

Absolute bliss !!!
Tesco has excelled with this product. The quality of this product is quite simply,mouth watering in the extreme. The sheer taste is unbelievable. Close one's eyes and one would be in a 5 star London hotel for the sheer luxurious taste, and the freshness is never lost. For sheer value,combined with such a tea-table treat,this Swiss Butter cream Roll is in a class of it's own. I will certainly be buying this item again !!!
simply the best
Buy two, one for freezer, the other for me !
Teatime Favourite
This is the best Swiss roll I have ever tasted the flavour is so good. Please keep making it xx
The Business
Not only is this absolutely lovely it’s great value for money.
Yummy.
Take a slice or make into a trifle or just serve with tinned fruit inside It’s delightful.