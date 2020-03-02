By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Mollys Chocolate Cake

3.5(17)Write a review
Ms Mollys Chocolate Cake

Aldi Price Match

£ 3.49
£3.49/each

Aldi Price Match

One slice
  • Energy1023kJ 245kcal
    12%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars19.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1827kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavoured frosting covered in chocolate flavoured decorations.
  • ~ Welcome To ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Scrumptiously soft chocolate sponge with fluffy frosting and chocolate decorations
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (23%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Pasteurised Egg White, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cocoa Mass, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Milk Sugar, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Salt, Chocolate Flavoured Frosting contains: Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (58g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1827kJ1023kJ8400kJ
-437kcal245kcal12%2000kcal
Fat22.1g12.4g18%70g
of which saturates5.2g2.9g15%20g
Carbohydrate53.6g30.0g
of which sugars34.1g19.1g21%90g
Fibre1.7g0.9g
Protein5.0g2.8g
Salt0.4g0.2g3%6g
Pack contains 16 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

17 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for the price

5 stars

I buy this cake every week brilliant for the price my kids love it 🙂

Ordinary...

1 stars

I didn't like it all. The cake was really dry. The frosting was quite poor and tasteless. It was my first time buying Ms Molly's cake, but I'm quite sure I will never buy them again. Not worth the money for sure. Had one slice and was enough to put me off.

Discusting

1 stars

Bought this for husbands birthday. It was dry, tasted stale like the cardboard box it came in. Ended up in the bin.

Not worth the calories.

2 stars

A bit disappointing. My children were happy to eat it but I don't think it's worth the calories. It's not very chocolatey. The icing was sweet but the sponge although moist just didn't taste of much at all.I tried it because it's cheap and was the size I needed but I won't bother again.

Excellent value.

5 stars

Bought this last week for a 70th tea.Everyone enjoyed it.For the price I was a little dubious as it is iced on the top only,but the cake was very moist. Comes on a silver card board and encircled with strong transparent plastic,so well wrapped. lovely cake for an amazing price.

Really really good!

5 stars

Wasn't expecting much because of the price, but it was really really good. Very moist and very chocolatey. Served 13 kids and 2 adults. Would definitely buy this again.

Purchased as an surprise for a family member. It d

2 stars

Purchased as an surprise for a family member. It did not taste very nice and everyone left most of it. Maybe the plain sponge tasted better. Very disappointing.

Lovely cake good quality for the price

5 stars

Lovely cake good quality for the price

Great quality for the price absolutely

5 stars

Great quality for the price absolutely

Fabulous value for money, plenty of slices, would

5 stars

Fabulous value for money, plenty of slices, would recommended

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

