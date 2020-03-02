Ms Mollys Chocolate Cake

Great for the price
I buy this cake every week brilliant for the price my kids love it 🙂
Ordinary...
I didn't like it all. The cake was really dry. The frosting was quite poor and tasteless. It was my first time buying Ms Molly's cake, but I'm quite sure I will never buy them again. Not worth the money for sure. Had one slice and was enough to put me off.
Discusting
Bought this for husbands birthday. It was dry, tasted stale like the cardboard box it came in. Ended up in the bin.
Not worth the calories.
A bit disappointing. My children were happy to eat it but I don't think it's worth the calories. It's not very chocolatey. The icing was sweet but the sponge although moist just didn't taste of much at all.I tried it because it's cheap and was the size I needed but I won't bother again.
Excellent value.
Bought this last week for a 70th tea.Everyone enjoyed it.For the price I was a little dubious as it is iced on the top only,but the cake was very moist. Comes on a silver card board and encircled with strong transparent plastic,so well wrapped. lovely cake for an amazing price.
Really really good!
Wasn't expecting much because of the price, but it was really really good. Very moist and very chocolatey. Served 13 kids and 2 adults. Would definitely buy this again.
Purchased as an surprise for a family member. It d
Purchased as an surprise for a family member. It did not taste very nice and everyone left most of it. Maybe the plain sponge tasted better. Very disappointing.
Lovely cake good quality for the price
Lovely cake good quality for the price
Great quality for the price absolutely
Great quality for the price absolutely
Fabulous value for money, plenty of slices, would
Fabulous value for money, plenty of slices, would recommended