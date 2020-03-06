By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Mollys Madeira Cake ..

4(9)Write a review
£ 3.49
£3.49/each

One slice
  • Energy993kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars20.6g
    23%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1774kJ

Product Description

  • Sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and vanilla flavour frosting decorated with sweets.
  • ~ Welcome To ~
  • Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • With fruity raspberry jam and fluffy vanilla flavour frosting
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Frosting (21%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Jam (6%), Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Lecithins), Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Sunflower Oil, Colours (Anthocyanins, Chlorophyllin, Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Elderberry Concentrate, Coconut Oil, Frosting contains: Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Tricalcium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.Best before: see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com. We are here to help.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (56g)% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy1774kJ993kJ8400kJ
-423kcal237kcal12%2000kcal
Fat18.5g10.4g15%70g
of which saturates6.3g3.5g18%20g
Carbohydrate59.2g33.2g
of which sugars36.7g20.6g23%90g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein4.3g2.4g
Salt0.4g0.2g3%6g
Pack contains 16 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Such a Yummy Cake

5 stars

I love this cake, so affordable and tastes delicious

Buy a chocolate fudge cake instead

2 stars

I bought this cake for my husbands birthday, it was delivered on 12/1/20 and served the same day really dry and tasteless. I would not recommend at all.

Lovely and moist cake

5 stars

Bought one for mums birthday she loved it and now I order her one every week

Great!!!!

5 stars

Great cake, very tasty, good to look at and brilliant value for money.

Wow these cakes are so nice could not believe how

5 stars

Wow these cakes are so nice could not believe how cheap they was love ms mollys stuff

Awful. Dry. Waste of Money.

1 stars

I bought one of these on the 23rd April for adult birthday 24th April. It had a "Best Before" 6th May 2019. The cake was awful, madeira sponge was tasteless and very dry. As it had 2 weeks shelf life left, I dread to think what it would have been like nearer to the 6th May. We could not eat it. Granted they are cheap but they are still a complete waste of money. Rubbish.

Superb value!

5 stars

Very tasty, nice cake for a birthday party, great value!

Delicious, Amazing, want more cake!

5 stars

Very rarely do reviews but felt I had to for this amazing cake. So we've all had the standard kids party cake, vanilla sponge, jam etc, but I can't remember actually ever tasting the fruity jam & buttercream in anything as nice as this. It is SO cheap too, buy it, you won't regret it, soft sponge, lovely filling & a bargain.

Dry Dry Dry! This looked like a good price, but ve

2 stars

Dry Dry Dry! This looked like a good price, but very disappointing for a Birthday cake . Dry dry dry . Miss Molly chocolate Birthday cake was equally dry if not more so . Won’t buy again sorry

