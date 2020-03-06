Ms Mollys Madeira Cake ..

Such a Yummy Cake
I love this cake, so affordable and tastes delicious
Buy a chocolate fudge cake instead
I bought this cake for my husbands birthday, it was delivered on 12/1/20 and served the same day really dry and tasteless. I would not recommend at all.
Lovely and moist cake
Bought one for mums birthday she loved it and now I order her one every week
Great!!!!
Great cake, very tasty, good to look at and brilliant value for money.
Wow these cakes are so nice could not believe how cheap they was love ms mollys stuff
Awful. Dry. Waste of Money.
I bought one of these on the 23rd April for adult birthday 24th April. It had a "Best Before" 6th May 2019. The cake was awful, madeira sponge was tasteless and very dry. As it had 2 weeks shelf life left, I dread to think what it would have been like nearer to the 6th May. We could not eat it. Granted they are cheap but they are still a complete waste of money. Rubbish.
Superb value!
Very tasty, nice cake for a birthday party, great value!
Delicious, Amazing, want more cake!
Very rarely do reviews but felt I had to for this amazing cake. So we've all had the standard kids party cake, vanilla sponge, jam etc, but I can't remember actually ever tasting the fruity jam & buttercream in anything as nice as this. It is SO cheap too, buy it, you won't regret it, soft sponge, lovely filling & a bargain.
Dry Dry Dry! This looked like a good price, but very disappointing for a Birthday cake . Dry dry dry . Miss Molly chocolate Birthday cake was equally dry if not more so . Won’t buy again sorry