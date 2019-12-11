By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Mollys Raspberry Swiss Roll

Ms Mollys Raspberry Swiss Roll
£ 0.65
£0.65/each
1/6 of a roll
  • Energy424kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars15.6g
    17%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1286kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • Plain Swiss roll sponge with raspberry flavoured filling.
  • Utterly fluffy sponge with sweet and fruity raspberry flavour filling Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Raspberry Flavoured Filling (41%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Raspberry Flavoured Filling contains: Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Raspberry Purée, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a roll (33g)
Energy1286kJ / 303kcal424kJ / 100kcal
Fat2.4g0.8g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate65.2g21.5g
Sugars47.4g15.6g
Fibre1.7g0.6g
Protein4.4g1.5g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

really tasty i heat up and put custard over it lov

5 stars

really tasty i heat up and put custard over it lovely yum

good for trifle

5 stars

as a Swiss roll,its not nice ,but i use it for the base of a trifle and it works beautifully.

