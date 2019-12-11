Ms Mollys Raspberry Swiss Roll

really tasty i heat up and put custard over it lov
really tasty i heat up and put custard over it lovely yum
good for trifle
as a Swiss roll,its not nice ,but i use it for the base of a trifle and it works beautifully.
Raspberry Flavoured Filling (41%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Raspberry Flavoured Filling contains: Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Water, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Raspberry Purée, Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 6 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a roll (33g)
|Energy
|1286kJ / 303kcal
|424kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|21.5g
|Sugars
|47.4g
|15.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.4g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
