Ms Molly Jumbo Strawberry & Vanilla Swiss Roll
1/12 of a roll
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ / 364kcal

Product Description

  • Plain sponge with vanilla and strawberry flavour filling.
  No artificial flavours or colours
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vanilla Flavour Filling (26%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Strawberry Flavour Filling (15%), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.

Vanilla Flavour Filling contains: Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids).

Strawberry Flavour Filling contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tescoplc.com
  • We are here to help.
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a roll (33g)
Energy1536kJ / 364kcal507kJ / 120kcal
Fat9.3g3.1g
Saturates4.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate65.2g21.5g
Sugars37.2g12.3g
Fibre1.5g0.5g
Protein4.2g1.4g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Delicious!!

5 stars

This is the best Swiss Roll around!! Everything about it is perfect - can't fault it x

