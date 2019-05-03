Ms Molly Jumbo Strawberry & Vanilla Swiss Roll

Delicious!!
This is the best Swiss Roll around!! Everything about it is perfect - can't fault it x
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ / 364kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Vanilla Flavour Filling (26%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Strawberry Flavour Filling (15%), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring.
Vanilla Flavour Filling contains: Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids).
Strawberry Flavour Filling contains: Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Apple Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
Pack contains 12 servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a roll (33g)
|Energy
|1536kJ / 364kcal
|507kJ / 120kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|65.2g
|21.5g
|Sugars
|37.2g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
