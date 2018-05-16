Ms Mollys Jumbo Chocolate & Vanilla Swiss Roll

- Energy528kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates1.9g10%
- Sugars9.4g10%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 381kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured Swiss roll sponge with vanilla flavour filling.
- Utterly fluffy chocolate flavour sponge with super smooth vanilla flavour filling Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter No artificial flavours or colours
- Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours.
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Vanilla Flavour Filling (41%), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Dextrose, Soya Flour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Vanilla Flavour Filling contains: Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tescoplc.com
- We are here to help.
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a roll (33g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 381kcal
|528kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.6g
|19.7g
|Sugars
|28.6g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
