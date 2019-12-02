By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest White Rolls 4 Pack ...

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Finest White Rolls 4 Pack ...
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
One roll
  • Energy836kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1045kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White rolls.
  • Made using a dough fermented for 24 hours and enriched with butter for a rich flavour. Batch baked for softness. Our Tesco finest rolls are made with a specially blended flour and a 16 hour fermented dough to allow a well rounded flavour to develop. The dough is enriched with butter and expertly baked in batches for a pillowy, soft texture.
  Made using a dough fermented for 24 hours and enriched with butter for a rich flavour. Batch baked for softness. Our Tesco finest rolls are made with a specially blended flour and a 16 hour fermented dough to allow a well rounded flavour to develop. The dough is enriched with butter and expertly baked in batches for a pillowy, soft texture.

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk) (2%), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Salt, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds, egg and soya.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (80g)
Energy1045kJ / 247kcal836kJ / 198kcal
Fat2.5g2.0g
Saturates1.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate45.3g36.2g
Sugars3.8g3.0g
Fibre3.0g2.4g
Protein9.3g7.4g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious moist rolls

5 stars

These are so nice! Dense but moist and with a lovely tartness to them (fermented dough?). Absolutely recommended.

Never Again

1 stars

Really unpleasant, the consistency is gluey, damp and doughy. Very chewy and not in a good way. Really disappointing.

Delicious - best rolls

5 stars

Best flavour and texture - soft and dense and chewy. Always buy these. It would be good if Tesco made the same item in a larger format as burger buns......

Good

5 stars

Nice soft rolls

Would not recommend!

1 stars

Awful rolls! Thick, stodgy bread, would not recommend!

not nice

2 stars

tasteless chewy very bland

tried them twice now, they were ok buy not as good

3 stars

tried them twice now, they were ok buy not as good as some high street stores. i wouldnt buy them again.

