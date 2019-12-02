Tesco Finest White Rolls 4 Pack ...

Delicious moist rolls
These are so nice! Dense but moist and with a lovely tartness to them (fermented dough?). Absolutely recommended.
Never Again
Really unpleasant, the consistency is gluey, damp and doughy. Very chewy and not in a good way. Really disappointing.
Delicious - best rolls
Best flavour and texture - soft and dense and chewy. Always buy these. It would be good if Tesco made the same item in a larger format as burger buns......
Good
Nice soft rolls
Would not recommend!
Awful rolls! Thick, stodgy bread, would not recommend!
not nice
tasteless chewy very bland
tried them twice now, they were ok buy not as good
tried them twice now, they were ok buy not as good as some high street stores. i wouldnt buy them again.