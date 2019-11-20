By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

2(6)Write a review
Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack
£ 0.60
£0.15/each
One muffin
  • Energy669kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • 4 White English muffins.
  • A classic recipe Semolina dusted and baked for a soft centre and distinctive crust
  • A classic recipe Semolina dusted and baked for a soft centre and distinctive crust

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Semolina (Wheat), Soya Flour, Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, sesame seeds and milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Split the muffin in half. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2-3 minutes until crisp on both sides. Serve buttered.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne muffin (72g)
Energy929kJ / 219kcal669kJ / 158kcal
Fat1.5g1.1g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate41.7g30.0g
Sugars4.4g3.2g
Fibre2.7g1.9g
Protein8.4g6.0g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Get rid of the Palm oil

1 stars

Get rid of the Palm oil

fluffy, soft, great taste

5 stars

lovely muffins, great taste, fluffy and filing. Good for breakfasts at a cheap price. Our Jon loves them!

Stop using Palm oil! Won't buy again!

1 stars

Stop using Palm oil! Won't buy again!

Very Disappointing.

1 stars

Tesco English muffins are not at all a good product, they are very rough and tasteless. Kingsmill are by far better but have not been available for weeks. I do wonder if anyone at Tesco has ever tried their own brand of English Muffins, they would not stay on the shelf for long.

Very Disappointed

2 stars

I usually really enjoy these Tesco muffins but there is either an ingredient missing or they have changed the recipe. I toasted 2 but could only eat one muffin the muffin lacked salt it was tasteless so i threw the packet in the bin because they were that bad. And ironically they were on offer so i have an unopened packet of 4 muffins in the freezer which is going to stay there until someone at home is desperate enough to want to eat them.

Why have they got Palm oil in them, no need.

1 stars

Why have they got Palm oil in them, no need.

