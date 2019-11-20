Tesco English Muffins 4 Pack

Get rid of the Palm oil
fluffy, soft, great taste
lovely muffins, great taste, fluffy and filing. Good for breakfasts at a cheap price. Our Jon loves them!
Stop using Palm oil! Won’t buy again!
Very Disappointing.
Tesco English muffins are not at all a good product, they are very rough and tasteless. Kingsmill are by far better but have not been available for weeks. I do wonder if anyone at Tesco has ever tried their own brand of English Muffins, they would not stay on the shelf for long.
Very Disappointed
I usually really enjoy these Tesco muffins but there is either an ingredient missing or they have changed the recipe. I toasted 2 but could only eat one muffin the muffin lacked salt it was tasteless so i threw the packet in the bin because they were that bad. And ironically they were on offer so i have an unopened packet of 4 muffins in the freezer which is going to stay there until someone at home is desperate enough to want to eat them.
Why have they got Palm oil in them, no need.
