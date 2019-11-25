Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G

Must be an acquired taste (seeing the other review
Must be an acquired taste (seeing the other reviews) - my wife absolutely loves this: "best quiche ever"! The only downside being that they cannot be frozen - if they could be, I'd buy a dozen.
Awful!
I took one bite out of this and thought it tasted disgusting. I tried another bite and it was worse. I would never buy it again. More reduced calorie crutless Quiches needed please.
Flavours all wrong and kale was all stalks
Something that could have been really tasty was ruined by two things: the flavour and texture. Who ever though mint would work with spinach and kale? Fresh grated nutmeg yes, as it works well with spinach and cabbage varieties, but mint really didn't work at all and overpowered the other flavours. Perhaps it was just too much, but it even managed to overpower the nasty bitter taste of the kale stalks... The kale content was almost entirely stalk and pretty big lumps of it as that. Normally, you don't use these as they're very bitter and also pretty unpleasant to eat in terms of texture. The only leaf content I could find was obviously spinach, so seems this recipe is using the part of the kale you'd normally put in the compost bin! Needless to say, I won't be buying this again (it was an online purchase for home delivery as I can't currently get to the shops and struggling with cooking other than ready meals, so have been trying things I wouldn't normally buy... Oh and one final point... A quiche has a crust. If something doesn't have a crust, it's not a quiche. A frittata perhaps, but not a quiche!
Fresh and tasty
Very nice, fresh flavours. Hint of mint with the veggies. Different and delightful.
Required taste.
Horrible. I cannot imagine anyone liking this other than Popeye!
Spinach Quiche Tastes of Lemon
Contains lemon zest which completely overpowers taste of everything else. Horrible.