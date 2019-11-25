By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G

2(6)Write a review
Tesco Crustless Spinach Edamame Kale Quiche 160G
£ 1.30
£0.81/100g
Each quiche
  • Energy1463kJ 351kcal
    18%
  • Fat22.2g
    32%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 914kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Spinach, edamame beans, peas and kale baked with eggs and double cream on a wholemeal enriched shortcrust pastry base.
  • Wholemeal enriched base Vibrant green vegetables and mature Cheddar baked with a hint of mint Our recipes have been created by our chefs, packing them with colourful vegetables. Our crustless quiches are then baked by our experts for a thin crispy wholemeal enriched base.
  • Wholemeal enriched base. Vibrant green vegetables and mature Cheddar baked with a hint of mint.
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Egg, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Spinach (7%), Edamame Soya Beans (7%), Peas, Double Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Kale (3.5%), Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Zest, Mint, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. OVEN Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 15 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold. For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy914kJ / 219kcal1463kJ / 351kcal
Fat13.9g22.2g
Saturates6.0g9.6g
Carbohydrate13.9g22.2g
Sugars2.4g3.8g
Fibre2.2g3.5g
Protein8.7g14.0g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Must be an acquired taste (seeing the other review

4 stars

Must be an acquired taste (seeing the other reviews) - my wife absolutely loves this: "best quiche ever"! The only downside being that they cannot be frozen - if they could be, I'd buy a dozen.

Awful!

1 stars

I took one bite out of this and thought it tasted disgusting. I tried another bite and it was worse. I would never buy it again. More reduced calorie crutless Quiches needed please.

Flavours all wrong and kale was all stalks

1 stars

Something that could have been really tasty was ruined by two things: the flavour and texture. Who ever though mint would work with spinach and kale? Fresh grated nutmeg yes, as it works well with spinach and cabbage varieties, but mint really didn't work at all and overpowered the other flavours. Perhaps it was just too much, but it even managed to overpower the nasty bitter taste of the kale stalks... The kale content was almost entirely stalk and pretty big lumps of it as that. Normally, you don't use these as they're very bitter and also pretty unpleasant to eat in terms of texture. The only leaf content I could find was obviously spinach, so seems this recipe is using the part of the kale you'd normally put in the compost bin! Needless to say, I won't be buying this again (it was an online purchase for home delivery as I can't currently get to the shops and struggling with cooking other than ready meals, so have been trying things I wouldn't normally buy... Oh and one final point... A quiche has a crust. If something doesn't have a crust, it's not a quiche. A frittata perhaps, but not a quiche!

Fresh and tasty

4 stars

Very nice, fresh flavours. Hint of mint with the veggies. Different and delightful.

Required taste.

1 stars

Horrible. I cannot imagine anyone liking this other than Popeye!

Spinach Quiche Tastes of Lemon

1 stars

Contains lemon zest which completely overpowers taste of everything else. Horrible.

Usually bought next

Tesco Broccoli & Tomato Quiche 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Reduced Fat Cheese & Bacon Crustless Quiche 160G

£ 1.30
£0.81/100g

Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here