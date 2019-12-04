By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G

Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G
1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy879kJ 211kcal
  • Fat12.9g
  • Saturates5.8g
  • Sugars3.1g
  • Salt0.5g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 879kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Red and yellow peppers, courgette, spinach and extra mature Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and double cream on a sundried tomato sauce layer in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Extra Mature Cheddar Mixed peppers, courgette and spinach layered on sundried tomato sauce Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
  • Extra Mature Cheddar. Mixed peppers, courgette and spinach layered on sundried tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetables (23%) (Courgette, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Onion, Spinach), Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Tomato, Egg, Palm Oil, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Cornflour, Sundried Tomato Paste (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Lemon Zest, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Salt, Thyme, Black Pepper, Processing Aids (Citric Acid, Calcium Sulphate, L-Cysteine), White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Sundried Tomato Paste contains: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Basil, Rosemary, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Oven from chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 18-20 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy879kJ / 211kcal879kJ / 211kcal
Fat12.9g12.9g
Saturates5.8g5.8g
Carbohydrate16.4g16.4g
Sugars3.1g3.1g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein6.7g6.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Best taste gone missing!

5 stars

My family enjoyed this Quiche best of your range - please sell it again!

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting slime, no pie at the bottom just slime. In he bin it went

Tasteless

1 stars

Tastes of nothing. Had to cover it in sauce and seasoning. Wouldn't even know there were sundried tomatoes in it.

Taste and looks homemade

5 stars

Bloody excellent! Very tasty, great pastry, could easily have made it 1 portion but was told I had to share it!

Best quiche Tesco sells

5 stars

Love it. This recipe/product proves you don't need meat in your quiche for it taste delicious. Love the courgettes and peppers especially. Definitely recommend. Feeds 2 with large portions and 3 with medium-sized portions.

