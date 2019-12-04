Tesco Vegetable & Sundried Tomato Quiche 400G

Best taste gone missing!
My family enjoyed this Quiche best of your range - please sell it again!
Disgusting
Disgusting slime, no pie at the bottom just slime. In he bin it went
Tasteless
Tastes of nothing. Had to cover it in sauce and seasoning. Wouldn't even know there were sundried tomatoes in it.
Taste and looks homemade
Bloody excellent! Very tasty, great pastry, could easily have made it 1 portion but was told I had to share it!
Best quiche Tesco sells
Love it. This recipe/product proves you don't need meat in your quiche for it taste delicious. Love the courgettes and peppers especially. Definitely recommend. Feeds 2 with large portions and 3 with medium-sized portions.