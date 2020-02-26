By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mushroom Risotto 385G

3.5(11)
Tesco Mushroom Risotto 385G
  • Energy1429kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 390kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice with mushroom in a cream and white wine sauce topped with spinach.
  • Low Fat Recipe 1429kJ / 339kcal per serving
  • Calorie controlled
  • 1429kJ/339kcal per serving
  • 2 of your 5 a day = one portion
  • Healthy choice
  • 10 SmartPoints
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 385G
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (39%), Skimmed Milk, Cooked Risotto Rice [Water, Risotto Rice, Salt], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine (3.5%), Low Fat Fromage Frais (Milk), Spinach, Cornflour, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Parsley, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (366g**)
Energy390kJ / 93kcal1429kJ / 339kcal
Fat2.3g8.3g
Saturates1.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate14.0g51.1g
Sugars1.7g6.3g
Fibre1.4g5.1g
Protein3.4g12.4g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 366g.--
Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 10 per 366g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

11 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Best lunch I’ve had in ages!

5 stars

Great quality! Large portion! Think and creamy sauce! The best lunch I’ve had in ages! It went really well with a sprinkle of rocket!

Texture was goid and enough sauce to make it the r

3 stars

Texture was goid and enough sauce to make it the right consistency. The flavour was ok but could have been better.

A good healthy risotto

5 stars

I actually really enjoy this meal and its filling too. It smells well yes of mushrooms and goodness. It is a mushroom risotto. I love it one of my favorites up there with the better quality ones for me to be honest.

POOR QUALITY, TOO SMALL PORTION AND SMELT FUNNY.

1 stars

POOR QUALITY, TOO SMALL PORTION AND SMELT FUNNY. THIS WAS PURCHASED FOR AN ADULT MALE AND A 5 YEAR OLD WOULD HAVE MADE SHORT WORK OF IT

Really impressed - thank you Tesco!

5 stars

I’m really very impressed with this, considering it is a low fat recipe! Not only is it incredibly tasty but also very filling. I’ve never left a review for food before but this is worth sharing. Love, love, love it.

Great

5 stars

Realy nice and tasty

Not very nice the smell puts you off never mind th

1 stars

Not very nice the smell puts you off never mind the horrible taste won’t be buying again it went in bin

Very tasty

5 stars

Tastes good; creamy and plenty of mushrooms. Doesn’t taste like a reduced fat recipe.

AWFUL

1 stars

horrible went to use looked really slimy so threw it in the bin!!

Wouldnt bother buying twice

2 stars

Taste was a let down - garlicky aftertaste not great

