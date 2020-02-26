Tesco Mushroom Risotto 385G

Best lunch I’ve had in ages!
Great quality! Large portion! Think and creamy sauce! The best lunch I’ve had in ages! It went really well with a sprinkle of rocket!
Texture was goid and enough sauce to make it the right consistency. The flavour was ok but could have been better.
A good healthy risotto
I actually really enjoy this meal and its filling too. It smells well yes of mushrooms and goodness. It is a mushroom risotto. I love it one of my favorites up there with the better quality ones for me to be honest.
POOR QUALITY, TOO SMALL PORTION AND SMELT FUNNY.
POOR QUALITY, TOO SMALL PORTION AND SMELT FUNNY. THIS WAS PURCHASED FOR AN ADULT MALE AND A 5 YEAR OLD WOULD HAVE MADE SHORT WORK OF IT
Really impressed - thank you Tesco!
I’m really very impressed with this, considering it is a low fat recipe! Not only is it incredibly tasty but also very filling. I’ve never left a review for food before but this is worth sharing. Love, love, love it.
Great
Realy nice and tasty
Not very nice the smell puts you off never mind the horrible taste won’t be buying again it went in bin
Very tasty
Tastes good; creamy and plenty of mushrooms. Doesn’t taste like a reduced fat recipe.
AWFUL
horrible went to use looked really slimy so threw it in the bin!!
Wouldnt bother buying twice
Taste was a let down - garlicky aftertaste not great