Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

3(12)Write a review
£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy822kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 391kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  Mashed potato with skimmed milk and butter.
  • Mashed with milk and butter seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper. Buttery & Smooth.
  • Buttery & Smooth Mashed with milk and butter seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Skimmed Milk (24%), Butter (Milk) (3%), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir, re-cover and heat for a further 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 800W / 900W 12 mins / 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (210g**)
Energy391kJ / 93kcal822kJ / 195kcal
Fat2.1g4.5g
Saturates1.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate15.7g33.0g
Sugars0.9g2.0g
Fibre1.7g3.6g
Protein1.9g3.9g
Salt0.3g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 420g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s lovely mash! But the film lid really irritate

4 stars

It’s lovely mash! But the film lid really irritates me! It’s so difficult to just peel it back it rips the sides off and the middle stays put! Then when you try it tears and then the mash doesn’t cook as nicely. Only bad thing to say to be honest apart from that it’s lovely :)

Tastes like instant mash.

1 stars

This mash is awful! Tastes like instant mash. It was not like this when I bought it previously!

Delicious mash

5 stars

Delicious, saves time. Serves two.

to serve with a main meal. Tends to be too much pe

4 stars

to serve with a main meal. Tends to be too much pepper

Great if in a hurry

4 stars

Good taste and texture, cooks quickly compared to fresh mash if in a hurry, I buy it often.

Not nice

3 stars

Buy this regular but last few ive bought have been watery taste awful and has black bits all through it not nice at all probly wont buy again

Like eating baby food

1 stars

Absolute awful sloppy mess

Love it

5 stars

Love it

I love mash but hate the faff of making it so I re

4 stars

I love mash but hate the faff of making it so I rely on Tesco mash once a week. Its lovely! No hidden additives just potatoes, butter, milk and seasoning.

disappointed

2 stars

i used to love this for convenience but the last two times unless ive had a bad batch or they using less seasoning very bland and watery? has put me off buying any more..

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

