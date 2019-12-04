Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

It’s lovely mash! But the film lid really irritate
It’s lovely mash! But the film lid really irritates me! It’s so difficult to just peel it back it rips the sides off and the middle stays put! Then when you try it tears and then the mash doesn’t cook as nicely. Only bad thing to say to be honest apart from that it’s lovely :)
Tastes like instant mash.
This mash is awful! Tastes like instant mash. It was not like this when I bought it previously!
Delicious mash
Delicious, saves time. Serves two.
to serve with a main meal. Tends to be too much pepper
Great if in a hurry
Good taste and texture, cooks quickly compared to fresh mash if in a hurry, I buy it often.
Not nice
Buy this regular but last few ive bought have been watery taste awful and has black bits all through it not nice at all probly wont buy again
Like eating baby food
Absolute awful sloppy mess
Love it
I love mash but hate the faff of making it so I rely on Tesco mash once a week. Its lovely! No hidden additives just potatoes, butter, milk and seasoning.
disappointed
i used to love this for convenience but the last two times unless ive had a bad batch or they using less seasoning very bland and watery? has put me off buying any more..