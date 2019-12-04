Tesco Carrot & Swede Mash 450G

Carrot & Swede mash should be just that...
Carrot & Swede mash should be just that... Why does it have potato in it in the first place? And it's the major component too????? How hard is it to cook carrot and swede together, then mash them, add a little seasoning and put into a dish? I'm only buying this sort of thing as I'm having to rely on online ordering & home delivery as I cannot get to the shops and am not able to manage pots on the stove as yet following an operation. I've not bought ready meal type food in years until I found myself in this situation, and will return to cooking from scratch as soon as I can if this is what the offerings are! It was just mush - this was not "mash" - it was a puree, and really odd flavoured at that - could barely taste carrot or swede. Will never buy again
always on my shopping list
good quality, everyone asks for more, and a few have asked where to get it, a really good product, saves all the chopping and work, 5 star
tastes good , good way to eat carrots and swede , keeps well in the fridge .
Tasteless Slop, Nobody would eat it and it ended up in the bin!
Vile concoction.. would not recommend to eat. It's mixed up with some sort of cream. Just horrible