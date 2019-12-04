By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Carrot & Swede Mash 450G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Carrot & Swede Mash 450G
£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy753kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Mashed potato with carrot, swede, butter and cream.
  • Buttery & Smooth With mashed potato & fresh cream, seasoned with salt & pepper. We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
  • Buttery & Smooth With mashed potato & fresh cream, seasoned with salt & pepper. We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (40%), Carrot (36%), Swede (13%), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins / 5 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 12 1/2 mins / 12 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 6 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/6 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (218g**)
Energy346kJ / 83kcal753kJ / 180kcal
Fat3.3g7.2g
Saturates2.1g4.6g
Carbohydrate11.5g25.0g
Sugars2.5g5.5g
Fibre1.8g3.9g
Protein0.8g1.8g
Salt0.4g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Carrot & Swede mash should be just that...

1 stars

Carrot & Swede mash should be just that... Why does it have potato in it in the first place? And it's the major component too????? How hard is it to cook carrot and swede together, then mash them, add a little seasoning and put into a dish? I'm only buying this sort of thing as I'm having to rely on online ordering & home delivery as I cannot get to the shops and am not able to manage pots on the stove as yet following an operation. I've not bought ready meal type food in years until I found myself in this situation, and will return to cooking from scratch as soon as I can if this is what the offerings are! It was just mush - this was not "mash" - it was a puree, and really odd flavoured at that - could barely taste carrot or swede. Will never buy again

always on my shopping list

5 stars

good quality, everyone asks for more, and a few have asked where to get it, a really good product, saves all the chopping and work, 5 star

tastes good , good way to eat carrots and swede ,

5 stars

tastes good , good way to eat carrots and swede , keeps well in the fridge .

Tasteless Slop

1 stars

Tasteless Slop, Nobody would eat it and it ended up in the bin!

Vile concoction.. would not recommend to eat. It's

1 stars

Vile concoction.. would not recommend to eat. It's mixed up with some sort of cream. Just horrible

Usually bought next

Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 350G

£ 1.50
£4.29/kg

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Broccoli Cheese 350G

£ 1.50
£4.29/kg

Offer

Tesco Bubble & Squeak Mash 350G

£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here