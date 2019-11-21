By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

4(15)Write a review
Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G
£ 0.49
£2.45/kg
30g cheese
  • Energy296kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 986kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese.
  • Smooth & Tasty
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Citrus Fibre.
 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Foil. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy986kJ / 239kcal296kJ / 72kcal
Fat22.4g6.7g
Saturates15.6g4.7g
Carbohydrate4.7g1.4g
Sugars3.3g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein4.3g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

A great product at a great price!

5 stars

A good find. This is just the same as the more expensive brands. Brilliant as a base on dry biscuits with other cheeses and also as a spread in ham sandwiches instead of butter etc. Lovely in celery. Enjoy!

good quality.

5 stars

good quality.

Lovely taste and texture

5 stars

Absolutely superb; cheaper than Philadelphia and probably better; lovely on cheesy biscuits and anything else you could think of.

under weight

1 stars

quality is good but they are labeled as 200g only contain 150 g

Excellent product.

5 stars

Good price and as good as the more expensive brand. I use it a lot in place of butter on bread or rolls and any of the other uses it is usually used for

great quality for the price

4 stars

great quality for the price

No vege sign on pack???

2 stars

Great for my sauces, although it says vegetarian here, but not on the pack so I did not use it tonight and had to find an alternative...

Its smooth and creamy... in my opinion as good as

5 stars

Its smooth and creamy... in my opinion as good as more "well known" (££££s) products :)

Save

5 stars

Just as good as the leading brand offering

Not quite as thick as other brands but tastes good

4 stars

Not quite as thick as other brands but tastes good and is brilliant value for money.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here