Creamfields Soft Cheese 200G

A great product at a great price!
A good find. This is just the same as the more expensive brands. Brilliant as a base on dry biscuits with other cheeses and also as a spread in ham sandwiches instead of butter etc. Lovely in celery. Enjoy!
good quality.
Lovely taste and texture
Absolutely superb; cheaper than Philadelphia and probably better; lovely on cheesy biscuits and anything else you could think of.
under weight
quality is good but they are labeled as 200g only contain 150 g
Excellent product.
Good price and as good as the more expensive brand. I use it a lot in place of butter on bread or rolls and any of the other uses it is usually used for
great quality for the price
No vege sign on pack???
Great for my sauces, although it says vegetarian here, but not on the pack so I did not use it tonight and had to find an alternative...
Its smooth and creamy... in my opinion as good as more "well known" (££££s) products :)
Save
Just as good as the leading brand offering
Not quite as thick as other brands but tastes good and is brilliant value for money.