By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sally Hansen Hard As Nails 13.3Ml

4(110)Write a review
Sally Hansen Hard As Nails 13.3Ml
£ 6.00
£45.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Advanced Hard As Nails Strengthener Hardener Nail Polish with Nylon Clear
  • Extra-strength strengthening treatment that hardens nails & smoothes ridges.
  • Formulated with Nylon, Retinol, Soy and Omega 3 to fortify nails for a hard, healthy-looking, shiny nails that last
  • Helps protect against chipping, splitting, peeling and strengthens soft, fragile nails
  • Pack size: 13.3ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply 2-3 coats on bare nails.

Name and address

  • 1400 Broadway Road,
  • Sanford,
  • NC 27332.

Return to

  • Henwood DC Coty UK,
  • Henwood Ind Est,
  • Ashford,
  • Kent,
  • TN24 8DH.

Net Contents

13.3ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

110 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tiny bottle but with lots of strength

4 stars

This product is helping problematic nails to stop the peeling and damage that can naturally occur. This can be used on nails and toes to help strengthen them to make them shine. Can be used daily to help tackle problem area. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Saved my nails

5 stars

My nails have been cracking and breaking. I put this on one day when I was bored after picking it out of my polish collection. Since that day, my nails have been stronger and have improved greatly. I have had two people ask me if I got my nails professionally done since using this.

Amazing product

5 stars

My nails were dreadful! Dry, weak, pealing & flaky. Thought I had tried every & nail strengthener but had no improvement. Gave this a try. Applied daily for 7 days, removed, repeated. The differance was spectacular!!! Nails had grown at an amazing rate and looked healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nails look great

5 stars

Does exactly as described Helps protect against chipping, splitting, peeling and strengthens soft, fragile nails which has always been a problem for me. I just use as a top coat on my original nail care and polish routine. It's great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nail cure

5 stars

Couldn’t find anything to help strengthen my chipped fllaken and broken nails. Sally Hansen Miracle cure is Easy to apply. Just one coat. Quite quick drying. I have visible better nails. using it as a base coat not as a top coat and it works perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hard Nails

5 stars

Made my fragile nails hard it smooth out the ridges in my nails has a nice highgloss finish it also made my nails look and feel much better in it has natural omega 3 which helps with deminishing the ridges and helped significantly stop the peeling of my nails. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply, think it works

4 stars

I've used the miracle cure for about a month now and I think it's working! I've recently stopped biting my nails, so they have been very thin and they break very easily. This product seems to have made my nails a bit thicker and less likely to snap! It's also very easy to apply and it's a great little base coat too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

Got this a little while ago and it's fab! Because of my job I can't have coloured nails but I find having polish on keeps them from splitting. This stuff is great. They are making them so tough and stopping them from splitting. I can't recommend enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My nails are growing!

5 stars

My nails break and are brittle always, it doesn’t matter how much I try to grow them they end up breaking. This nail polish I’ve always been sceptical on as I’ve used products like this before. But I’ve been using it five days and my nail edges are smooth and strong! I can’t wait to see how much they grow [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does exactly what it says

5 stars

I've been using this for a couple of weeks now and it really works. I started using it after removing gel polish to help restrengthen my nails and it has definitely helped to improve the brittleness. Would recommend to anyone who struggles with nail breakage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 110 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sally Hansen Miracle Nail Thickener 13.3Ml

£ 10.00
£75.19/100ml

Tesco British Crumbed Ham Slices 125 G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Sally Hansen Nail Growth Miracle 13.3Ml

£ 10.00
£75.19/100ml

Sally Hansen Miracle Cure 13.3Ml

£ 10.00
£75.19/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here