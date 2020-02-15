Sally Hansen Hard As Nails 13.3Ml

Tiny bottle but with lots of strength
This product is helping problematic nails to stop the peeling and damage that can naturally occur. This can be used on nails and toes to help strengthen them to make them shine. Can be used daily to help tackle problem area. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Saved my nails
My nails have been cracking and breaking. I put this on one day when I was bored after picking it out of my polish collection. Since that day, my nails have been stronger and have improved greatly. I have had two people ask me if I got my nails professionally done since using this.
Amazing product
My nails were dreadful! Dry, weak, pealing & flaky. Thought I had tried every & nail strengthener but had no improvement. Gave this a try. Applied daily for 7 days, removed, repeated. The differance was spectacular!!! Nails had grown at an amazing rate and looked healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nails look great
Does exactly as described Helps protect against chipping, splitting, peeling and strengthens soft, fragile nails which has always been a problem for me. I just use as a top coat on my original nail care and polish routine. It's great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nail cure
Couldn’t find anything to help strengthen my chipped fllaken and broken nails. Sally Hansen Miracle cure is Easy to apply. Just one coat. Quite quick drying. I have visible better nails. using it as a base coat not as a top coat and it works perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hard Nails
Made my fragile nails hard it smooth out the ridges in my nails has a nice highgloss finish it also made my nails look and feel much better in it has natural omega 3 which helps with deminishing the ridges and helped significantly stop the peeling of my nails. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to apply, think it works
I've used the miracle cure for about a month now and I think it's working! I've recently stopped biting my nails, so they have been very thin and they break very easily. This product seems to have made my nails a bit thicker and less likely to snap! It's also very easy to apply and it's a great little base coat too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Got this a little while ago and it's fab! Because of my job I can't have coloured nails but I find having polish on keeps them from splitting. This stuff is great. They are making them so tough and stopping them from splitting. I can't recommend enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My nails are growing!
My nails break and are brittle always, it doesn’t matter how much I try to grow them they end up breaking. This nail polish I’ve always been sceptical on as I’ve used products like this before. But I’ve been using it five days and my nail edges are smooth and strong! I can’t wait to see how much they grow [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does exactly what it says
I've been using this for a couple of weeks now and it really works. I started using it after removing gel polish to help restrengthen my nails and it has definitely helped to improve the brittleness. Would recommend to anyone who struggles with nail breakage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]