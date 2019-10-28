Sally Hansen Max Growth 13.3Ml

A really great product
I have quite weak nails which breaks quite easily and it didn’t help that I use to bite my nails! I really wanted to have long nails so I tried this product and Lo and Behold my nails did grow and it was fantastic! The thing that was 15 years ago when I was a teenager! I still use product when I want to grow my nails and it’s been a fixture of my nail routine ever since.
Didn’t wow me
Not a bad product but dried out quickly and it’s consistency thickened. When applied and fully dry it seems to flake and chip off easily, plus it was a bit thick for even applications so it didn’t work great as a base coat. Didn’t notice significant difference in growth. Pleasant pink tint.
Works wonderfully
I used this product religiously but just weekly and had pretty good results for years. Well I ran out then got lazy about using it. I could not get my nails to grow as beautifully as they used to- They kept breaking and splitting. I thought it was due to diet changes and working harder with my hands. Tired of it I started applying this every other day or after long periods in water. It makes your nails look beautiful & grow fast! My nails grow even faster than before since I use it more frequently than the past. You can't go wrong with it!
amazing
this is so good because it helps your nails get strong and grow long nails and it run out fast
My FAVORITE nail growth treatment!
Sally Hansen's Maximum growth is my absolute FAVORITE nail growth treatment. It's affordable, and can be found almost anywhere! (Department stores, pharmacies etc.) I apply twice daily; once morning in the morning, and then before bed. For added nail nourishment and to speed up and protect the growth process, I liberally apply coconut oil to my cuticles. You WILL notice growth in as little as five days. This product can also be used as a base or top coat.
Great Product
I bought this product nearly 3 weeks ago, I have recently stopped biting my nails after years of the bad habit! My nails were that bad it hurt my fingers and I was ashamed of my hands! I decided it was time to fight the habit... i bought this and I could see visible results within a week! Now after 3 weeks of using the product my hands look alot better and healthier!... some nails have taken abit longer but would 100% recommend this product.
I have never been able to grow healthy nails- but
I have never been able to grow healthy nails- but this product is amazing! In this case it sounded too good to be true but it is true! The first week! Pretty stronger nails!
this works wonderfully just what i need
I love how it makes my finger nails shiny has a beautiful coat makes my nails grow longer and faster love polishing my fingernails i have used Sally Hansen MAXIMUM GROWTH before a few times over the years it works great & very fast i love it just in a few days to week i have beautiful shiny long fingernails
Really works
I had splitting nails. I’ve been using this for two weeks and honestly I’m amazed. It really has worked for me. Easy to apply dries very fast! Love it.
Grow!
I bought this about 2 weeks ago. I'm on my tenth day and it's fabulous. Used it many years ago... same results. Fabulous.