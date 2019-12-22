Sally Hansen Double Duty Base Top 13.3Ml

Handy two in one product 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 22nd December 2019 The best feature of this product is the ease of having only one bottle of nail varnish for both a top coat and base coat. I really enjoyed the duality of this product and how it makes my nail routine much easier. As a base coat it works well. It's not the best top coat I have ever used but for the ease of it I would buy this again and think it would work better if I apply an extra top coat next time, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make up bag essential! 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 4th December 2019 Everyday essential! Love this product as it not only makes my nails stronger but it also makes a great top after you apply your nail varnish. The finish is super strong with a lovely shine. Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nails feel alot stronger! 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 3rd December 2019 After trying this product, it has really helped with making my nails feel more stronger. I love that it's a multi use product, contains pro-vitamin B5 and is chip resistant. There isn't anything more I would want from a nail varnish! It is very easy to apply to you're nails and the brush it's easy to direct to give a precise application. Would highly reccomend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good base and top coat 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 1st December 2019 This double coat is great. I apply it before putting my polish on, then once my colour polish is dry I apply this on top. It dries in about a minute. It leaves my nail looking so shiny. It lasts a good few days protecting my polish from any chips. Easy to take off and having the base coat make sure I have no staining on my nails. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good polish 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 29th November 2019 I have used this product several times and it is a good all rounder as a base and top coat. It goes on smoothly and dries fairly quickly. I will continue to use it and would recommend it to others.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 28th November 2019 I love this top coat from Sally Hansen . Dries super fast in like a minute and i like to use it to seal the polish underneath. It also leaves a nice shiny smooth surface. My nails feel stronger than before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 4 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 26th November 2019 I used this for a base and top coat using a dark berry nail varnish and after 6 days - no chips so far! This doesn’t usually happen so very impressed and had to be the base/top coat that’s made the difference. Easy to apply and gives a nice shine as top coat too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 26th November 2019 I really liked using this sally hansen double duty nail product. It’s perfect to use as a base product and as a top coat. As a top coat my nail polish stayed on without getting chipped which is great and I also liked using the product alone just for the clear natural look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good stuff 5 stars Review from SallyHansen.com 26th November 2019 This is excellent great to use as a base coat and top coat, stops your nails from splitting, cracking. My colour on my nails definitely lasts longer when this is applied. Dries very quickly and keeps the nails nice and strong; chip free. Very happy and i would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]