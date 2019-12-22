By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sally Hansen Double Duty Base Top 13.3Ml

4(45)Write a review
Sally Hansen Double Duty Base Top 13.3Ml
£ 6.00
£45.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Double Duty Base Top
  • Pack size: 13.3ML

Information

Name and address

  • All (UK) Ltd.,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG1 7SR.

Return to

  • Coty UK,
  • Henwood Ind Est,
  • Ashford,
  • Kent,
  • TN24 8DH.

Net Contents

13.3ml

45 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Handy two in one product

4 stars

The best feature of this product is the ease of having only one bottle of nail varnish for both a top coat and base coat. I really enjoyed the duality of this product and how it makes my nail routine much easier. As a base coat it works well. It's not the best top coat I have ever used but for the ease of it I would buy this again and think it would work better if I apply an extra top coat next time, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make up bag essential!

5 stars

Everyday essential! Love this product as it not only makes my nails stronger but it also makes a great top after you apply your nail varnish. The finish is super strong with a lovely shine. Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nails feel alot stronger!

5 stars

After trying this product, it has really helped with making my nails feel more stronger. I love that it's a multi use product, contains pro-vitamin B5 and is chip resistant. There isn't anything more I would want from a nail varnish! It is very easy to apply to you're nails and the brush it's easy to direct to give a precise application. Would highly reccomend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good base and top coat

4 stars

This double coat is great. I apply it before putting my polish on, then once my colour polish is dry I apply this on top. It dries in about a minute. It leaves my nail looking so shiny. It lasts a good few days protecting my polish from any chips. Easy to take off and having the base coat make sure I have no staining on my nails. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good polish

4 stars

I have used this product several times and it is a good all rounder as a base and top coat. It goes on smoothly and dries fairly quickly. I will continue to use it and would recommend it to others.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

5 stars

I love this top coat from Sally Hansen . Dries super fast in like a minute and i like to use it to seal the polish underneath. It also leaves a nice shiny smooth surface. My nails feel stronger than before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

I used this for a base and top coat using a dark berry nail varnish and after 6 days - no chips so far! This doesn’t usually happen so very impressed and had to be the base/top coat that’s made the difference. Easy to apply and gives a nice shine as top coat too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I really liked using this sally hansen double duty nail product. It’s perfect to use as a base product and as a top coat. As a top coat my nail polish stayed on without getting chipped which is great and I also liked using the product alone just for the clear natural look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good stuff

5 stars

This is excellent great to use as a base coat and top coat, stops your nails from splitting, cracking. My colour on my nails definitely lasts longer when this is applied. Dries very quickly and keeps the nails nice and strong; chip free. Very happy and i would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

Does excellent job ! Perfect for those who prefer doing own nails at home . I been using is as base and top coat. Fantastic as doesn't peel off for weeks. Just like a gel polish but drys up nice and fast without UV lamp. Easy to remove as well. Beautiful, would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 45 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

