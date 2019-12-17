By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Vegetable Antipasti 300G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Vegetable Antipasti 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy665kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 886kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • Stone in marinated Kalamata and Queen green olives, Feta and soft cheese stuffed peppers, stone in Halkidiki olives, marinated slow roasted vine tomatoes, breadsticks with dried rosemary and Kalamata olive tapenade.
  • Experience a taste of the Mediterranean with this vibrant antipasti platter. We've contrasted the subtle earthiness of Greek Halkidiki and Queen Green olives with the fruitiness of Kalamata olives, echoed by a full bodied Kalamata olive tapenade. The slow roasted vine tomatoes are marinated in oregano and garlic to complement their natural sweetness, and served with rosemary grissini breadsticks. Finally, we've filled piquant cherry peppers with creamy Greek Feta and soft cheese. Enjoy this platter with a glass of our Tesco finest* Picpoul de Pinet with family and friends.
  • Marinated Kalamata and Queen Green olives, Feta stuffed peppers, Halkidiki olives, marinated slow roasted vine tomatoes, rosemary breadsticks and Kalamata olive tapenade.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.Kalamata Tapenade: Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack
Energy886kJ / 214kcal665kJ / 160kcal
Fat16.4g12.3g
Saturates2.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate11.6g8.7g
Sugars4.1g3.1g
Fibre3.5g2.7g
Protein3.2g2.4g
Salt3.1g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Olives contain olive stones.Kalamata Tapenade: Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

The olives still had stones in them.

1 stars

The olives still had stones in them.

