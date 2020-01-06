Tesco Roast Chicken Mozzarella & Pesto Sandwich 223G
Offer
- Energy1861kJ 444kcal22%
- Fat21.2g30%
- Saturates6.2g31%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 835kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Roast chicken breast, plum tomato, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pesto and mayonnaise with rocket in tomato bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Roasted Chicken Breast. Our chefs' recipe layers roast chicken with mozzarella, plum tomatoes and basil pesto. Carefully handpacked everyday.
- Roasted Chicken Breast.
- Roasted chicken breast
- Carefully handpacked - everyday
- Pack size: 223G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (17%), Water, Plum Tomato, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rocket, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|835kJ / 199kcal
|1861kJ / 444kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|21.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.8g
|35.2g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.9g
|Protein
|12.0g
|26.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020