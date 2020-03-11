Sally Hansen Insta-Dri 13.3Ml
- Insta-Dri Top Coat Nail Polish Clear
- Dry in 60 seconds! Get out the door fast with Insta-Dri Top Coat™ from Sally Hansen. Our exclusive Acrylic Polymer complex hardens and dries any nail color to the touch in just seconds. And double UV filters help keep color fresh. Apply nail color. Wait 2 minutes and apply 1 coat of Insta-Dri Top Coat™ for a long-lasting chip-resistant finish.
- Pack size: 13.3ML
- For best results: Apply nail color. Wait 2 minutes & apply 1 coat. Manicure will be touch dry in 30 seconds. Wait 2 minutes & apply 1 coat. Manicure will be touch dry in 30 seconds.
- 1400 Broadway Road,
- Sanford,
- NC 27332.
- Henwood DC Coty UK,
- Henwood Ind Est,
- Ashford,
- Kent,
- TN24 8DH.
13.3ml
