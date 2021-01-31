We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 100G

Tesco 2 Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

One pie
  • Energy763kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1526kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in hot water crust pastry.
  • BRITISH PORK Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • BRITISH PORK Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (50g)
Energy1526kJ / 366kcal763kJ / 183kcal
Fat23.4g11.7g
Saturates8.5g4.3g
Carbohydrate27.4g13.7g
Sugars1.5g0.8g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein10.7g5.4g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

