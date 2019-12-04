Tesco Double Gloucester Cheese 460G

- Energy516kJ 125kcal6%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates6.6g33%
- Sugars<0.5<1%
- Salt0.50g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720kJ / 415kcal
Product Description
- Double Gloucester cheese.
- 100% British Milk Hand selected cheese for a creamy, mellow taste
- 100% British Milk Hand selected cheese for a creamy, mellow taste
- Pack size: 460g
Information
Ingredients
Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
460g e;220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1720kJ / 415kcal
|516kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|35.0g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|21.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|24.9g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019