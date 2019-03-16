Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G

Perfect for packed lunches
I love these. Just the right size, sweetness etc.The only reason for 4 stars is the amount of plastic packaging involved. There must be a way of reducing this?
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in France
Pack contains 4 servings
Box. Recyclable
4 x 80g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|326kJ / 77kcal
|260kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|1.20µg (24%NRV)
|Calcium
|240mg (30%NRV)
|192mg (24%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution The cap can present a choking hazard to children under 36 months.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal
Fromage Frais (Milk), Strawberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Vitamin D.
Pack contains 4 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|326kJ / 77kcal
|260kJ / 62kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|8.3g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.0g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|1.20µg (24%NRV)
|Calcium
|240mg (30%NRV)
|192mg (24%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal
Fromage Frais (Milk), Raspberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Vitamin D.
Pack contains 4 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|323kJ / 76kcal
|258kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|8.1g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|5.9g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|1.20µg (24%NRV)
|Calcium
|240mg (30%NRV)
|192mg (24%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
