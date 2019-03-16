By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G
£ 1.00
£0.31/100g
One strawberry fromage frais pouch
  • Energy260kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Fromage frais with fruit puree, with added calcium and vitamin D.
  • Real Fruit Purée
  • Real fruit purée
  • Smooth, squeezable fromage frais
  • Source of calcium and vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320g
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of vitamin D

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • The cap can present a choking hazard to children under 36 months.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy326kJ / 77kcal260kJ / 62kcal
Fat1.2g1.0g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate10.4g8.3g
Sugars7.6g6.1g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein6.0g4.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)1.20µg (24%NRV)
Calcium240mg (30%NRV)192mg (24%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Strawberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 4 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy326kJ / 77kcal260kJ / 62kcal
    Fat1.2g1.0g
    Saturates0.8g0.6g
    Carbohydrate10.4g8.3g
    Sugars7.6g6.1g
    Fibre0.3g0.2g
    Protein6.0g4.8g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)1.20µg (24%NRV)
    Calcium240mg (30%NRV)192mg (24%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pouch
    • Energy258kJ 61kcal
      3%
    • Fat1.0g
      1%
    • Saturates0.7g
      4%
    • Sugars5.4g
      6%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 76kcal

    • Real fruit purée
    • Smooth, squeezable fromage frais
    • Source of calcium and vitamin D
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 Raspberry
    • 2 Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Raspberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 4 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy323kJ / 76kcal258kJ / 61kcal
    Fat1.3g1.0g
    Saturates0.9g0.7g
    Carbohydrate10.1g8.1g
    Sugars6.7g5.4g
    Fibre0.3g0.2g
    Protein5.9g4.7g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)1.20µg (24%NRV)
    Calcium240mg (30%NRV)192mg (24%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for packed lunches

4 stars

I love these. Just the right size, sweetness etc.The only reason for 4 stars is the amount of plastic packaging involved. There must be a way of reducing this?

