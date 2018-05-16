By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Apricot Raspberry 6X50g

Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Apricot Raspberry 6X50g
£ 0.75
£0.25/100g
One raspberry fromage frais pot
  • Energy165kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Fromage frais with strawberry, raspberry and apricot puree, with added calcium and vitamin D.
  • Smooth fromage frais blended with strawberry, raspberry or apricot purée
  • Real fruit purée
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

See ingredients of individual flavours

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

6 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy329kJ / 78kcal165kJ / 39kcal
Fat1.3g0.7g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate10.2g5.1g
Sugars7.6g3.8g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein6.2g3.1g
Salt0.8g0.4g
Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)0.75µg (15%NRV)
Calcium240mg (30%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One pot
    • Energy163kJ 39kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.7g
      1%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars3.6g
      4%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ / 77kcal

    • Real fruit purée
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 Strawberry
    • 2 Apricot
    • 2 Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Strawberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Flavourings, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy326kJ / 77kcal163kJ / 39kcal
    Fat1.4g0.7g
    Saturates1.0g0.5g
    Carbohydrate9.9g5.0g
    Sugars7.1g3.6g
    Fibre0.3g0.2g
    Protein6.1g3.1g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)0.75µg (15%NRV)
    Calcium240mg (30%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy164kJ 39kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.8g
      1%
    • Saturates0.6g
      3%
    • Sugars3.7g
      4%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

    • Real fruit purée
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 Strawberry
    • 2 Apricot
    • 2 Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Apricot Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Carrot Juice, Flavourings, Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy329kJ / 78kcal164kJ / 39kcal
    Fat1.6g0.8g
    Saturates1.1g0.6g
    Carbohydrate9.5g4.8g
    Sugars7.4g3.7g
    Fibre0.3g0.2g
    Protein6.2g3.1g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)0.75µg (15%NRV)
    Calcium240mg (30%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy165kJ 39kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.7g
      1%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars3.8g
      4%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal

    • Real fruit purée
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 2 Strawberry
    • 2 Apricot
    • 2 Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Raspberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Flavourings, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Vitamin D.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy329kJ / 78kcal165kJ / 39kcal
    Fat1.3g0.7g
    Saturates0.9g0.5g
    Carbohydrate10.2g5.1g
    Sugars7.6g3.8g
    Fibre0.3g0.2g
    Protein6.2g3.1g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    Vitamin D1.50µg (30%NRV)0.75µg (15%NRV)
    Calcium240mg (30%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

