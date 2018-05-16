Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Apricot Raspberry 6X50g

- Energy165kJ 39kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 329kJ / 78kcal
Product Description
- Fromage frais with strawberry, raspberry and apricot puree, with added calcium and vitamin D.
- Smooth fromage frais blended with strawberry, raspberry or apricot purée
- Real fruit purée
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
See ingredients of individual flavours
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
6 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|329kJ / 78kcal
|165kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|7.6g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.2g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|Calcium
|240mg (30%NRV)
|120mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
- Real fruit purée
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 Strawberry
- 2 Apricot
- 2 Raspberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Milk), Strawberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Flavourings, Vitamin D.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 326kJ / 77kcal 163kJ / 39kcal Fat 1.4g 0.7g Saturates 1.0g 0.5g Carbohydrate 9.9g 5.0g Sugars 7.1g 3.6g Fibre 0.3g 0.2g Protein 6.1g 3.1g Salt 0.1g 0.1g Vitamin D 1.50µg (30%NRV) 0.75µg (15%NRV) Calcium 240mg (30%NRV) 120mg (15%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Real fruit purée
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 Strawberry
- 2 Apricot
- 2 Raspberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Milk), Apricot Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Calcium Citrate, Cornflour, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Concentrated Carrot Juice, Flavourings, Vitamin D.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 329kJ / 78kcal 164kJ / 39kcal Fat 1.6g 0.8g Saturates 1.1g 0.6g Carbohydrate 9.5g 4.8g Sugars 7.4g 3.7g Fibre 0.3g 0.2g Protein 6.2g 3.1g Salt 0.1g 0.1g Vitamin D 1.50µg (30%NRV) 0.75µg (15%NRV) Calcium 240mg (30%NRV) 120mg (15%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- Real fruit purée
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 Strawberry
- 2 Apricot
- 2 Raspberry
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Milk), Raspberry Purée (10%), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Calcium Citrate, Flavourings, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Vitamin D.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g / Per 100ml A serving contains Energy 329kJ / 78kcal 165kJ / 39kcal Fat 1.3g 0.7g Saturates 0.9g 0.5g Carbohydrate 10.2g 5.1g Sugars 7.6g 3.8g Fibre 0.3g 0.2g Protein 6.2g 3.1g Salt 0.1g 0.1g Vitamin D 1.50µg (30%NRV) 0.75µg (15%NRV) Calcium 240mg (30%NRV) 120mg (15%NRV) * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
