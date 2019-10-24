By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G

3.5(7)Write a review
Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G
£ 0.73
£0.12/100g
One apricot fromage frais pot
  • Energy175kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Fromage frais with strawberry, raspberry and apricot fruit purée.
  • Creamfields Fruited Fromage Frais
  • Smooth fromage frais blended with strawberry, raspberry or apricot purée
  • These 12 pots can not be sold separately.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

See individual flavours for ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

12 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy350kJ / 83kcal175kJ / 41kcal
Fat0.9g0.5g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.7g5.9g
Sugars9.3g4.7g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein6.9g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One pot
    • Energy172kJ 41kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.5g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars4.9g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 81kcal

    • Strawberry
    • Apricot
    • Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Water, Sugar, Strawberry Purée (5%), Pasteurised Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 4 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy344kJ / 81kcal172kJ / 41kcal
    Fat0.9g0.5g
    Saturates0.6g0.3g
    Carbohydrate11.3g5.7g
    Sugars9.8g4.9g
    Fibre0.2g0.1g
    Protein6.9g3.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy169kJ 40kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.4g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars4.4g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

    • Strawberry
    • Apricot
    • Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Water, Sugar, Raspberry Purée (5%), Pasteurised Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Modified Tapioca Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate).
     

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 4 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy339kJ / 80kcal169kJ / 40kcal
    Fat0.8g0.4g
    Saturates0.6g0.3g
    Carbohydrate11.2g5.6g
    Sugars8.8g4.4g
    Fibre0.2g0.1g
    Protein6.9g3.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy175kJ 41kcal
      2%
    • Fat0.5g
      1%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars4.7g
      5%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 83kcal

    • Strawberry
    • Apricot
    • Raspberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fromage Frais (Milk), Water, Sugar, Apricot Purée (5%), Pasteurised Cream (Milk), Modified Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 4 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy350kJ / 83kcal175kJ / 41kcal
    Fat0.9g0.5g
    Saturates0.6g0.3g
    Carbohydrate11.7g5.9g
    Sugars9.3g4.7g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein6.9g3.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for snacks

5 stars

Great for snacks

Buy them, you will not regret it.

5 stars

these are delicious.Do not bother buying more expensive ones. I have problems digesting a lot of foods so paying more money for other branded products (which I often have to throw) is pointless. I mix 3 flavours in a bowl, yummy, and no pain.

Excellent flavours and sin free snacking!

5 stars

Totally delicious. Great size for kids, light snacks, those of us with a small appetite. Fantastic if mixed with a handful of your favorite breakfast cereal any time of the day. Those on a calorie count may welcome the strong flavour with negligible calories (48 per pot?) Please give them a try if you want a new, enjoyable and sin free treat!

Flimsy pots

1 stars

Terribly thin packaging, was split open when delivered and very hard to snap pots apart without breaking open other pots.

Lovely Flavour and Great Value

5 stars

I love these little pots, great for when you want a little snack. Only downside is the dates are never great when you order online.

Lids and pots are terrible

2 stars

The fromage frais itself is fine, unfortunately the pots and lids are useless. The pots tear when you try and snap them off. (Half the time they are cracked when they are delivered.) The lids are difficult to get off and they tear into several pieces rather than just peeling off. I am so sick of the pots I am no longer buying these.

Change the pots!

3 stars

Good yoghurts, unfortunately the pots let this item down, they split on the sides very easily spilling everywhere especially when little hands get hold of them. Please look at the packaging of this item, thanks.

