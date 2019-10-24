Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G

Great for snacks
Buy them, you will not regret it.
these are delicious.Do not bother buying more expensive ones. I have problems digesting a lot of foods so paying more money for other branded products (which I often have to throw) is pointless. I mix 3 flavours in a bowl, yummy, and no pain.
Excellent flavours and sin free snacking!
Totally delicious. Great size for kids, light snacks, those of us with a small appetite. Fantastic if mixed with a handful of your favorite breakfast cereal any time of the day. Those on a calorie count may welcome the strong flavour with negligible calories (48 per pot?) Please give them a try if you want a new, enjoyable and sin free treat!
Flimsy pots
Terribly thin packaging, was split open when delivered and very hard to snap pots apart without breaking open other pots.
Lovely Flavour and Great Value
I love these little pots, great for when you want a little snack. Only downside is the dates are never great when you order online.
Lids and pots are terrible
The fromage frais itself is fine, unfortunately the pots and lids are useless. The pots tear when you try and snap them off. (Half the time they are cracked when they are delivered.) The lids are difficult to get off and they tear into several pieces rather than just peeling off. I am so sick of the pots I am no longer buying these.
Change the pots!
Good yoghurts, unfortunately the pots let this item down, they split on the sides very easily spilling everywhere especially when little hands get hold of them. Please look at the packaging of this item, thanks.