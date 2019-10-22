By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Low Fat Natural Yogurt 500G

4.5(5)Write a review
Creamfields Low Fat Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 0.45
£0.09/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy241kJ 57kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 241kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat natural yogurt.
  • Delicious low fat natural yogurt made with British milk in the West Country
  • Made in the West Country for a smooth, silky texture
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Natural Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy241kJ / 57kcal241kJ / 57kcal
Fat1.6g1.6g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate5.5g5.5g
Sugars5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein4.9g4.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely Yogurt, at a lovely price!

5 stars

I absolutely love this product. I feel it really equates with it's more expensive counterparts.

Very enjoyable

5 stars

Was very good quality enjoyed it !!! Should do a full fat version as not every one is on a diet !

Sugar content for diabetic!!!!

3 stars

I eat a lot of natural yoghurt . Would like to have tried this less expensive yoghurt but it seems to be quite high in sugar!!!! am I right in assuming this??

This yoghurt is absolutely delicious and very good

5 stars

This yoghurt is absolutely delicious and very good value. It tastes very good indeed. Sadly, it appears to have been discontinued, at least at my Tescos in London. I do hope it will come back. Can you confirm?

Excellent with great texture and quite mild. The(l

5 stars

Excellent with great texture and quite mild. The(live) cultures used not as cheesy as some

