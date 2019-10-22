Creamfields Low Fat Natural Yogurt 500G

Lovely Yogurt, at a lovely price!
I absolutely love this product. I feel it really equates with it's more expensive counterparts.
Very enjoyable
Was very good quality enjoyed it !!! Should do a full fat version as not every one is on a diet !
Sugar content for diabetic!!!!
I eat a lot of natural yoghurt . Would like to have tried this less expensive yoghurt but it seems to be quite high in sugar!!!! am I right in assuming this??
This yoghurt is absolutely delicious and very good
This yoghurt is absolutely delicious and very good value. It tastes very good indeed. Sadly, it appears to have been discontinued, at least at my Tescos in London. I do hope it will come back. Can you confirm?
Excellent with great texture and quite mild. The(l
Excellent with great texture and quite mild. The(live) cultures used not as cheesy as some