Creamfields Berry Medley Low Fat Yogurt 6X125g

inedible
tasteless horrible texture not nearly as good as Tesco yoghurt.t
a natural taste creamy but not too sweet, I give t
a natural taste creamy but not too sweet, I give this product a thumbs up!
Yes good value and nicely fruited
Yes good value and nicely fruited
Never buy it again.
Awful. Proves that "you get what you pay for".
Tasteless, insipid don't waste your money!
Tasteless, insipid, don't waste your money
In my opinion, cheap rubbish
Purchased these yoghurts for the first and last time! tasteless, watery, no fruit content, just a cheap nasty drink!
Good basic yogurt
Good basic yogurt