Creamfields Berry Medley Low Fat Yogurt 6X125g

2.5(7)Write a review
Creamfields Berry Medley Low Fat Yogurt 6X125g

One strawberry yogurt pot
  • Energy429kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • See child specifications
  • 2 Strawberry 2 Raspberry 2 Cherry
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e (6 x 125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne strawberry yogurt pot (125g)
Energy343kJ / 82kcal429kJ / 102kcal
Fat2.1g2.6g
Saturates1.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate12.5g15.6g
Sugars11.1g13.9g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein2.8g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One pot
    • Energy418kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.8g
      4%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars13.3g
      15%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 79kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Cherry (6%), Sugar, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy335kJ / 79kcal418kJ / 99kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.3g1.6g
    Carbohydrate11.9g14.9g
    Sugars10.6g13.3g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein2.9g3.6g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy429kJ 102kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.6g
      4%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars13.9g
      15%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 82kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry (4.5%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Strawberry Purée (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy343kJ / 82kcal429kJ / 102kcal
    Fat2.1g2.6g
    Saturates1.3g1.6g
    Carbohydrate12.5g15.6g
    Sugars11.1g13.9g
    Fibre0.7g0.9g
    Protein2.8g3.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy421kJ 100kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.8g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars13.8g
      15%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 337kJ / 80kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Raspberry (5%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (3%), Raspberry Purée (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy337kJ / 80kcal421kJ / 100kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate11.7g14.6g
    Sugars11.0g13.8g
    Fibre1.1g1.4g
    Protein2.8g3.5g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

inedible

1 stars

tasteless horrible texture not nearly as good as Tesco yoghurt.t

a natural taste creamy but not too sweet, I give t

4 stars

a natural taste creamy but not too sweet, I give this product a thumbs up!

Yes good value and nicely fruited

5 stars

Yes good value and nicely fruited

Never buy it again.

1 stars

Awful. Proves that "you get what you pay for".

Tasteless, insipid don't waste your money!

1 stars

Tasteless, insipid, don't waste your money

In my opinion, cheap rubbish

1 stars

Purchased these yoghurts for the first and last time! tasteless, watery, no fruit content, just a cheap nasty drink!

Good basic yogurt

4 stars

Good basic yogurt

