Tesco 50% Reduced Fat Mature Grated Cheese 250G

Tesco 50% Reduced Fat Mature Grated Cheese 250G
£ 1.90
£7.60/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy313kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Grated mature medium fat hard cheese.
  • Rich and Versatile Hand selected by our cheesemakers for taste
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Hard Mature Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using milk from Ireland

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1042kJ / 249kcal313kJ / 75kcal
Fat13.7g4.1g
Saturates8.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate2.1g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein29.4g8.8g
Salt1.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Goes mouldy very quickly, even the unopened packs

1 stars

Does not keep well. I had a bag here, unopened, a week to go before expiry, kept refrigerated, and already it is mouldy throughout. This doesn't happen with the block version - just the grated.

