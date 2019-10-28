Tesco Deli Meat Feast Sub
Offer
- Energy1769kJ 421kcal21%
- Fat13.5g19%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt2.1g35%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Smoked formed ham, salami, roast reformed turkey breast with added pea starch and added water, reduced fat mayonnaise, slow roasted tomato and SunBlush® Tomatade® in a maize topped white sub roll.
- MAIZE TOPPED SOFT SUB Hand filled with smoked ham, salami and turkey with tomato mayonnaise.
- MAIZE TOPPED SOFT SUB
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Smoked Formed Ham (12%), Salami (10%), Roast Reformed Turkey Breast with added Pea Starch and Added Water (9%), Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Slow Roasted Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sunblush Tomato, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Mustard Flour, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Wheat Starch.
Smoked Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Salami contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Herbs, Sugar, Juniper Berries.
Roast Reformed Turkey Breast with added Pea Starch and Added Water contains: Turkey Breast, Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|967kJ / 230kcal
|1769kJ / 421kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|13.5g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28.4g
|52.0g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|11.9g
|21.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|2.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019