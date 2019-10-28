By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Meat Feast Sub

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Deli Meat Feast Sub
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each Pack
  • Energy1769kJ 421kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.5g
    19%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked formed ham, salami, roast reformed turkey breast with added pea starch and added water, reduced fat mayonnaise, slow roasted tomato and SunBlush® Tomatade® in a maize topped white sub roll.
  • MAIZE TOPPED SOFT SUB Hand filled with smoked ham, salami and turkey with tomato mayonnaise.
  • MAIZE TOPPED SOFT SUB

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Smoked Formed Ham (12%), Salami (10%), Roast Reformed Turkey Breast with added Pea Starch and Added Water (9%), Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Slow Roasted Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sunblush Tomato, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Mustard Flour, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic, Wheat Starch.

Smoked Formed Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Salami contains: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Dried Garlic, Herbs, Sugar, Juniper Berries.

Roast Reformed Turkey Breast with added Pea Starch and Added Water contains: Turkey Breast, Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy967kJ / 230kcal1769kJ / 421kcal
Fat7.4g13.5g
Saturates2.1g3.8g
Carbohydrate28.4g52.0g
Sugars2.0g3.7g
Fibre1.0g1.8g
Protein11.9g21.8g
Salt1.1g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

