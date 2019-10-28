By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Sub

3.5(2)
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

  • Energy1648kJ 391kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Southern fried chicken, chipotle mayonnaise and lettuce in a white sub roll.
  • Tesco SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN Hand filled with chicken in a spiced crumb and chipotle mayonnaise This sub roll was developed with care by one of our dedicated chefs. They're passionate about combining outstanding quality ingredients to create perfectly matched, scrumptious fillings.
  • White Soft Sub

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fermented Wheat Flour, Tomato Paste, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Spices (Black Pepper, Ginger, Clove, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Nutmeg, White Pepper), Sugar, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Celery Powder, Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

1 Servings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy958kJ / 228kcal1648kJ / 391kcal
Fat6.4g11.0g
Saturates1.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate30.3g52.1g
Sugars2.2g3.8g
Fibre1.8g3.1g
Protein11.3g19.4g
Salt0.9g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

My favourite main, however, it’s not on the shelve

5 stars

My favourite main, however, it’s not on the shelves anymore

The SUB in sub-standard.

2 stars

The filling barely covered half the sub. I would definitely not purchase this again.

