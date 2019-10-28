Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Sub

My favourite main, however, it’s not on the shelve
My favourite main, however, it’s not on the shelves anymore
The SUB in sub-standard.
The filling barely covered half the sub. I would definitely not purchase this again.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 958kJ / 228kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Fermented Wheat Flour, Tomato Paste, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice, Spices (Black Pepper, Ginger, Clove, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Fennel, Nutmeg, White Pepper), Sugar, Sage Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Celery Powder, Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract.
Keep refrigerated.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|958kJ / 228kcal
|1648kJ / 391kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|52.1g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.1g
|Protein
|11.3g
|19.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
