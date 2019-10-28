By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Salad Sub

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Salad Sub
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1540kJ 367kcal
    18%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751kJ / 179kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, lemon and pepper mayonnaise, tomato, cucumber and lettuce in a seeded sub roll.
  • Tesco CHICKEN SALAD Hand filled with chicken breast, plum tomatoes, cucumber and lettuce Our sub rolls have been specially created by our bakers to complement the fillings selected by our chefs. These fillings are expertly layered by hand into soft sub rolls, which are delivered daily to our stores.
  • Multi seeded soft sub

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy751kJ / 179kcal1540kJ / 367kcal
Fat6.1g12.5g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate18.8g38.5g
Sugars1.8g3.7g
Fibre3.4g7.0g
Protein10.5g21.5g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

3 stars

Cucumber so sharp it ruined the flavour, very little mayo , nice sub bread roll

When is this ever going to be available to order?

1 stars

When is this ever going to be available to order?

Usually bought next

Mccoy's Flame Grilled Steak Crisps 47.5 G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here