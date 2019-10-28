Tesco Chicken Salad Sub

Disappointed
Cucumber so sharp it ruined the flavour, very little mayo , nice sub bread roll
When is this ever going to be available to order?
Typical values per 100g: Energy 751kJ / 179kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (28%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato, Cucumber, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|751kJ / 179kcal
|1540kJ / 367kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|38.5g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|7.0g
|Protein
|10.5g
|21.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
