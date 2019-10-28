Tesco Scotch Egg 113G
- Energy1105kJ 265kcal13%
- Fat16.5g24%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with a whole egg and coated in breadcrumbs.
- Our scotch eggs are made by our experts in Lincolnshire.
- Whole egg encased in seasoned sausage meat and fine breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 113g
Information
Ingredients
Egg (37%), Pork (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Pork Fat, Sugar Beet Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Dried Sage, Dried Marjoram, Yeast, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Net Contents
113g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scotch egg (113g)
|Energy
|978kJ / 235kcal
|1105kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|16.5g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|16.8g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|11.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
