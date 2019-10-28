By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Scotch Egg 113G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Scotch Egg 113G
£ 1.00
£0.89/100g

Offer

One scotch egg
  • Energy1105kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.5g
    24%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 978kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with a whole egg and coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Our scotch eggs are made by our experts in Lincolnshire.
  • Whole egg encased in seasoned sausage meat and fine breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 113g

Information

Ingredients

Egg (37%), Pork (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Pork Fat, Sugar Beet Fibre, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Dried Sage, Dried Marjoram, Yeast, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

113g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scotch egg (113g)
Energy978kJ / 235kcal1105kJ / 265kcal
Fat14.6g16.5g
Saturates4.3g4.9g
Carbohydrate14.9g16.8g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre2.2g2.5g
Protein9.8g11.1g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Red Bull Energy Drink 473Ml

£ 1.99
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco White Toastie Thick Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Monster Ultra Red 500Ml

£ 1.40
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here