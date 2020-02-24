By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cake Bars 5 Pack

2.5(29)Write a review
Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cake Bars 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.47
£0.09/each

Aldi Price Match

One cake bar
  • Energy434kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1886kJ / 452kcal

Product Description

  • Individually wrapped sponge cake bars with milk chocolate chips.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter
  • Scrumptious soft sponge bars packed with milk choc chips
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Milk Chocolate Chips (12%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg White, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Diphosphates, Calcium Phosphate, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Calcium Lactate), Whey Powder (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cake bar (23g)
Energy1886kJ / 452kcal434kJ / 104kcal
Fat25.1g5.8g
Saturates4.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate50.6g11.6g
Sugars25.3g5.8g
Fibre2.2g0.5g
Protein4.7g1.1g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

29 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant

3 stars

Very nice great for kids pack lunches

Where has half the product gone??

1 stars

Half the size they used to be for the same price..................would prefer decent size product and higher price. Tesco please sort it out!

Very nice and handy to pop in handbag

5 stars

Very nice and handy to pop in handbag

dont like the changes

1 stars

these used to be delicious unitl they changed the recipe or the supplier , now like those oily spanish sponge cakes you find in the pound stores.....

Used to buy a lot of these before they changed. No

1 stars

Used to buy a lot of these before they changed. Now won’t buy them again as they taste terrible. Why change something when there wasn’t anything wrong with the original

Great value but have they shrunk?

4 stars

Wonderful value for school packed lunches. I buy 4 packs every week. My grandkids love them. However I think that they have got smaller, shorter, this week. Will still buy them though.

Very Tasty

4 stars

Very tasty and yummy

A change for the worse

3 stars

Agree with others not as good as they were and considerably smaller....

They have recently changed and don't taste as nice

2 stars

They have recently changed and don't taste as nice and are smaller.

It's got smaller and more plastic added!

1 stars

I have been ordering these for a while now, they came in an outer cardboard box and were 26g each previously! Have you changed suppliers Tesco? They are now 23g each and you have allowed more plastic into this product - now comes with a outer plastic covering instead of cardboard? Come on Tesco you should be moving with the times and consumers on this.... In terms of the actual taste though, the kids enjoy them! As a mum, I am disappointed that you have allowed more plastic to creep into this product; a move in the wrong direction in my opinion.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

