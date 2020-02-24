Ms Molly's Chocolate Chip Cake Bars 5 Pack

Brilliant
Very nice great for kids pack lunches
Where has half the product gone??
Half the size they used to be for the same price..................would prefer decent size product and higher price. Tesco please sort it out!
Very nice and handy to pop in handbag
Very nice and handy to pop in handbag
dont like the changes
these used to be delicious unitl they changed the recipe or the supplier , now like those oily spanish sponge cakes you find in the pound stores.....
Used to buy a lot of these before they changed. No
Used to buy a lot of these before they changed. Now won’t buy them again as they taste terrible. Why change something when there wasn’t anything wrong with the original
Great value but have they shrunk?
Wonderful value for school packed lunches. I buy 4 packs every week. My grandkids love them. However I think that they have got smaller, shorter, this week. Will still buy them though.
Very Tasty
Very tasty and yummy
A change for the worse
Agree with others not as good as they were and considerably smaller....
They have recently changed and don't taste as nice
They have recently changed and don't taste as nice and are smaller.
It's got smaller and more plastic added!
I have been ordering these for a while now, they came in an outer cardboard box and were 26g each previously! Have you changed suppliers Tesco? They are now 23g each and you have allowed more plastic into this product - now comes with a outer plastic covering instead of cardboard? Come on Tesco you should be moving with the times and consumers on this.... In terms of the actual taste though, the kids enjoy them! As a mum, I am disappointed that you have allowed more plastic to creep into this product; a move in the wrong direction in my opinion.