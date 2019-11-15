By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aime Roquesante Cotes Provence Rose 75Cl

1(1)Write a review
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Rose French Wine
  • This is a clear, vibrant rosé with coral pink highlights and an intense, fruit-driven nose of red berries and grapefruit. A good balance of freshness and fruity flavours on the palate leads to a delicately spiced finish. Pairs beautifully with white meats, fish and shellfish - or serve as an aperitif with vegetable tapenade. Serve chilled, between 8 and 10°C.
  • From the heart of Provence countryside come Aimé Roquesante, a skilfully crafted, elegant and bright Côteaux Varois en Provence. Made from traditional Provençal grape varieties. Aimé Roquesante draws on the region's rich soils and abundant sunshine for its finesse and character.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This pale peach coloured rosé has notes of nectarine, ripe citrus fruits and strawberry. With a subtly creamy texture, this is a delightful wine to be drunk on its own or paired with Mediterranean dishes such as grilled fish

Region of Origin

Provence

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Castel Freres

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Clement Brun

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault, Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at night to preserve the freshness and prevent oxidation. Fermentation at controlled temperature to maintain fruit and freshness.

History

  • Coteaux Varois derives its name from the Var department, named after the River Var and covers the central region of Provence. Sheltered by the Sainte-Baume mountains, these have a tempering effect on the Mediterranean influences that are common throughout Provence.

Regional Information

  • Côteaux Varois en Provence is a key appellation of the Provence wine region in the South-East of France, withwarm sunshine and a complex terroir, this region is excellent for producing elegant, fruity rosé wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Aimé Roquesante,
  • A Pierrefeu-Du-Var,
  • France.

Return to

  • Aimé Roquesante,
  • A Pierrefeu-Du-Var,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a fan, better cheap wines out there. Very wate

1 stars

Not a fan, better cheap wines out there. Very watery petrol

