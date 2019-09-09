By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Edinburgh Gin & Tonic 250Ml

Edinburgh Gin & Tonic 250Ml
£ 2.00
£8.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Edinburgh Gin mixed with Indian Tonic Water (with Quinine) flavoured with a hint of Seville Orange and other Natural Flavourings.
  • Small batch distilled gin made with the finest botanicals of Scotland perfectly mixed with tonic water
  • Perfectly blended with... tonic
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideally served chilled, over ice, in your favourite glass, at your favourite place, with your favourite people.

Name and address

  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.

Return to

  • Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
  • EH52 5BU.
  • www.edinburhgin.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

