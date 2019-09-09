Edinburgh Gin & Tonic 250Ml
- Edinburgh Gin mixed with Indian Tonic Water (with Quinine) flavoured with a hint of Seville Orange and other Natural Flavourings.
- Small batch distilled gin made with the finest botanicals of Scotland perfectly mixed with tonic water
- Perfectly blended with... tonic
- Pack size: 250ML
1.5
6% vol
United Kingdom
Spirits
Ambient
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before End: See Base
Produced in the UK
- Ideally served chilled, over ice, in your favourite glass, at your favourite place, with your favourite people.
- Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
- EH52 5BU.
- Ian Macleod Distillers Ltd,
- EH52 5BU.
- www.edinburhgin.com
250ml ℮
