Pilsner Urquell 6X330ml

- Beer
- In 1842, the Citizen's Brewery of Plzeň brewed the world's first golden pilsner and never stopped. We make it in the same way, in the same place, with 100% of our ingredients from the same Plzeň farming regions in Czech, as always.
- Pilsner Urquell, the world's first golden lager, brewed the same way since 1842. Sweetness balanced with pleasing bitterness, followed by a stunning clean finish creating a perfect balance of fuller flavours
- Pack size: 1980ml
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malts, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Intensely hoppy with a balance of subtle sweetness and velvety bitterness, wrapped in a gloriously crisp body.
ABV
4.4% vol
Country
Czech Republic
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Bottom.
Produce of
Brewed in Plzeň, Czech
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Plzeňský Prazdroj, A.S.,
- U Prazdroje 64/7,
- Východní Předměstí,
- 301 00 Plzeň,
- Czech Republic.
Importer address
- Asahi Europe Ltd,
- 1 Forge End,
- Woking,
- Surrey,
- GU21 6DB,
- U.K.
Return to
- info@asahibeer.eu
- info@prazdroj.cz
- www.pilsnerurquell.com
- www.asahibeer.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy value
|178 kJ/42 kcal
|Total Fat
|0,0 g
|of which Saturates
|0,0 g
|Total Carbohydrates
|5,1 g
|of which Sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Sodium
|0 g
