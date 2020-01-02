By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pilsner Urquell 6X330ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pilsner Urquell 6X330ml
£ 6.00
£3.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • In 1842, the Citizen's Brewery of Plzeň brewed the world's first golden pilsner and never stopped. We make it in the same way, in the same place, with 100% of our ingredients from the same Plzeň farming regions in Czech, as always.
  • Pilsner Urquell, the world's first golden lager, brewed the same way since 1842. Sweetness balanced with pleasing bitterness, followed by a stunning clean finish creating a perfect balance of fuller flavours
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malts, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Intensely hoppy with a balance of subtle sweetness and velvety bitterness, wrapped in a gloriously crisp body.

ABV

4.4% vol

Country

Czech Republic

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottom.

Produce of

Brewed in Plzeň, Czech

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Plzeňský Prazdroj, A.S.,
  • U Prazdroje 64/7,
  • Východní Předměstí,
  • 301 00 Plzeň,
  • Czech Republic.

Importer address

  • Asahi Europe Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Asahi Europe Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB,
  • U.K.
  • info@asahibeer.eu
  • info@prazdroj.cz
  • www.pilsnerurquell.com
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy value178 kJ/42 kcal
Total Fat 0,0 g
of which Saturates 0,0 g
Total Carbohydrates5,1 g
of which Sugars <0,5 g
Protein <0,5 g
Sodium 0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Budweiser Budvar Original 6X330ml Cans

£ 6.00
£3.04/litre

Heineken Lager 5% Can 6X330ml

£ 5.00
£2.53/litre

Offer

Birra Moretti Italian Lager 6 X 330Ml Cans

£ 6.00
£3.04/litre

Kronenbourg 1664 Beer 15 X 440Ml

£ 14.00
£2.13/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here