Asahi Super Dry 4X330ml

Best Beer in the World
A great taste with a smooth texture, my favourite beer in the world wish it was a slightly cheaper price though. However dont hesitate and give this amazing beer a try you wont regret it.
Offer
Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Maize, Hops, Rice
1.7
5.2% vol
Japan
Beer
Ambient
Best Before End: See the Back Label
18 Years
4 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy kJ
|172
|Energy kcal
|41
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019