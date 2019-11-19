Asahi Super Dry 4X330ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Beer
  • When Asahi Super Dry was introduced it brought an entirely new genre of beer to Japan, then to the world.
  • Historically Japanese beers were bitter and didn't pair well with food. After significant research Asahi recognised this wasn't what their consumers demanded and in 1987 Asahi Super Dry was born.
  • They brewed a beer to deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish.
  • This distinctive dry taste is known as Karakuchi 辛口 (dry). A beer that would become Japan's No.1 beer.
  • Asahi Super Dry sold in the UK is now brewed to the authentic Japanese recipe, using superior ingredients and brewing standards.
  • 4 x 1.7 UK Units per bottle
  • Know Your Limits
  • For UK Government drinking guidelines please visit www.drinkaware.co.uk
  • Japan's no.1 beer
  • The beer for all seasons
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Maize, Hops, Rice

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt

Tasting Notes

  • Our exclusive yeast, carefully selected rice and the fi nest hops work together to create our signature Karakuchi taste. This dry, crisp taste allows greater appreciation of food and leaves you ready for the next sip.

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5.2% vol

Country

Japan

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See the Back Label

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy kJ172
Energy kcal41
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.8g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0.3g
Salt 0g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Beer in the World

5 stars

A great taste with a smooth texture, my favourite beer in the world wish it was a slightly cheaper price though. However dont hesitate and give this amazing beer a try you wont regret it.

