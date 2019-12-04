By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wild Rocket 60G

£ 0.89
£1.49/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy27kJ 6kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 27kJ / 6kcal

Product Description

  • Wild rocket.
  • Tender, textured leaves with a peppery twist. STRONG. Washed and ready to eat.
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesA serving containsRI*
Energy27kJ / 6kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat0.1g70g
Saturates<0.1g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0.5g
Protein1.1g50g
Salt0.1g6g
Folic Acid26µg (13%NRV)200µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

came squashed and mushed up last time I ordered, d

1 stars

came squashed and mushed up last time I ordered, didnt notice until driver had gone, going to try ordering again.

I know it must be difficult but could I have this

4 stars

I know it must be difficult but could I have this product with a decent shelf life...👍😊🙋

Best rocket I've tasted

5 stars

Just came back from malta and missed rocket in every salad. this Italian rocket is just as yummy and has a fiery taste. Love it.

Every time its rotten

1 stars

Every time its rotten

Adds a kick to boring salads

4 stars

Lasts longer that it stated if refrigerated and not exposed. Tastes peppery. Can be used as side dish to pizza, even meatballs.

Not great!

2 stars

If eat same day great....but turns quickly has put me off buying.

Contents not limited to 'Wild Rocket'

1 stars

'Washed and ready to eat' apparently. Well, check the contents! I found a 5/6cm grass seed pod attached to a long blade of grass in my 'wild rocket'. On closer inspection there were several leaves that looked on the suspicious side. 'A collection of wild plants' would be a more suitable item description.

