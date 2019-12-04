Tesco Wild Rocket 60G

came squashed and mushed up last time I ordered, d
came squashed and mushed up last time I ordered, didnt notice until driver had gone, going to try ordering again.
I know it must be difficult but could I have this product with a decent shelf life...👍😊🙋
Best rocket I've tasted
Just came back from malta and missed rocket in every salad. this Italian rocket is just as yummy and has a fiery taste. Love it.
Every time its rotten
Adds a kick to boring salads
Lasts longer that it stated if refrigerated and not exposed. Tastes peppery. Can be used as side dish to pizza, even meatballs.
Not great!
If eat same day great....but turns quickly has put me off buying.
Contents not limited to 'Wild Rocket'
'Washed and ready to eat' apparently. Well, check the contents! I found a 5/6cm grass seed pod attached to a long blade of grass in my 'wild rocket'. On closer inspection there were several leaves that looked on the suspicious side. 'A collection of wild plants' would be a more suitable item description.