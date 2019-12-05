By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G

1.5(2)Write a review
Eastman's Pork & Egg Roll 5 Slices 125G
£ 0.80
£0.64/100g
One slice
  • Energy207kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 828kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and seasoned reformed pork with egg and added water.
  • 5 slices
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 5 slices
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (69%), Egg (18%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Sugar, Spices, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Spice Extracts (Mace Extract, Capsicum Extract, Coriander Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy828kJ / 199kcal207kJ / 50kcal
Fat14.7g3.7g
Saturates5.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate2.6g0.6g
Sugars0.4g0.1g
Fibre1.1g0.3g
Protein13.6g3.4g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

It needs alot more slices in it

1 stars

It needs alot more slices in it

changed recipe

2 stars

Bought it in the pass, but they changed the recipe and it is now spicy,

Usually bought next

Eastman's Corned Beef 150G

£ 1.10
£0.73/100g

Eastman's Chicken Roll Slices 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here