Tesco 4 Roast Beef Slices 100G

my husband is only allowed 50g of lean meat a meal so two slices is perfect and tasty
Disappointing
This was delivered today 29th Oct at 20.50pm and had a date of 31st Oct which only gave me 2 days not the 4+ days advertised.
Makes a very good little roast dinner for one (but I buy two) when on offer. Easy and does no harm to your tummy add Bisto Beef granuals to a jug, add to the beef in a middle to large pot cover just over the meat; leave. Put oven on and start cooking your Roastie's. Parsnip? and steam other veg also braised cerley goes well ; you can cook the celery with butter and veg stock ,parsley, in a covered bowl in the microwave until the celery is tender and finish it off in the oven with the roasties. Heat the beef slowly until it starts to simmer; take it off the heat. Some of the flavour of the Beef goes into the gravy. All veg ready (that you want) Yorkshires in the oven after removing roasties if they are ready, otherwise leave roasties in the oven get write and do yorkshires if frozen. Horseradish sauce and done. Yum You can do this with one pack a very nice tasty Sunday Lunch.
Could be better
Too much fat and gristle on many occasions. have to cut off and throw too much. Poor consistency, average quality, not great value.Too variable.
The product is fine, the packet on this item, and most other pre-packed meats is VERY difficult to open. Please improve the packaging. I sometimes don't buy cold meat from Tesco because of this difficulty.
I bought this product as a change to my usual ham. Very good quality and excellent in sandwiches.