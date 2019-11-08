By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Roast Beef Slices 100G

3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 4 Roast Beef Slices 100G

One slice
  • Energy140kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, roasted and sliced topside of beef.
  • PRIME CUTS BRITISH BEEF Topside of beef cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using a carefully selected prime cut. The beef topside is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
  • PRIME CUTS BRITISH BEEF Topside of beef cooked and roasted for flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy559kJ / 132kcal140kJ / 33kcal
Fat2.4g0.6g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein26.8g6.7g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

my husband is only allowed 50g of lean meat a meal

5 stars

my husband is only allowed 50g of lean meat a meal so two slices is perfect and tasty

Disappointing

1 stars

This was delivered today 29th Oct at 20.50pm and had a date of 31st Oct which only gave me 2 days not the 4+ days advertised.

Makes a very good little roast dinner for one (but

4 stars

Makes a very good little roast dinner for one (but I buy two) when on offer. Easy and does no harm to your tummy add Bisto Beef granuals to a jug, add to the beef in a middle to large pot cover just over the meat; leave. Put oven on and start cooking your Roastie's. Parsnip? and steam other veg also braised cerley goes well ; you can cook the celery with butter and veg stock ,parsley, in a covered bowl in the microwave until the celery is tender and finish it off in the oven with the roasties. Heat the beef slowly until it starts to simmer; take it off the heat. Some of the flavour of the Beef goes into the gravy. All veg ready (that you want) Yorkshires in the oven after removing roasties if they are ready, otherwise leave roasties in the oven get write and do yorkshires if frozen. Horseradish sauce and done. Yum You can do this with one pack a very nice tasty Sunday Lunch.

Could be better

3 stars

Too much fat and gristle on many occasions. have to cut off and throw too much. Poor consistency, average quality, not great value.Too variable.

The product is fine, the packet on this item, and

4 stars

The product is fine, the packet on this item, and most other pre-packed meats is VERY difficult to open. Please improve the packaging. I sometimes don't buy cold meat from Tesco because of this difficulty.

I bought this product as a change to my usual ham.

5 stars

I bought this product as a change to my usual ham. Very good quality and excellent in sandwiches.

