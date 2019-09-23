Tesco Katsu Chicken Breast Fillets 380G

Very tasty but needs more sauce
This is a very nice meal however it could do with a lot more sauce. The flavour is lovely, not completely authentic but pretty close. I would say that it should be cooked for less than the specified cooking time as it does go a little dry (needs more sauce!). Enjoy :).
Lovely
Lovely and easy to prepare
Vile, avoid. Had to just eat rice for dinner!
Vile. Cheap water-bloated chicken tastes like rubber, sauce is like a lump of jelly and the flavour is nothing like a real katsu sauce.
Not great :(
This is the worst Katsu I have ever tasted. The sauce was so sharp and not appetising at all.
This is really lovely
