By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Katsu Chicken Breast Fillets 380G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Katsu Chicken Breast Fillets 380G
£ 3.75
£0.99/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1010kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 631kJ / 149kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless chicken breast fillets coated in a spiced curry marinade, with a pea flour crunchy topping with spices, chilli and bell pepper and a garlic and honey curry sauce sachet.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Topped with a crunchy sprinkle, with a side of aromatic katsu sauce
  • Topped with a crunchy sprinkle, with a side of aromatic katsu sauce
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • A taste of Japan
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Oven 30 mins
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast Fillet (68%), Katsu Curry Sauce (21%), Katsu Curry Topping (7%), Sugar, Cornflour, Curry Powder, Carrot, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Spices, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Powder, Chilli Powder, Garam Masala, Sunflower Oil.

Katsu Curry Sauce contains: Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Honey, Spices, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Chicken Fat, Vinegar, Chicken Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Tamarind Concentrate, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Ginger, Clove, Cayenne Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Katsu Curry Topping contains: Pea Flour, Sugar, Curry Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Spices, Garam Masala, Chilli Powder, Coriander, Bell Pepper.

Curry Powder contains: Coriander, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Allspice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Cumin, Cardamom, Mace.

Chilli Powder contains: Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder.

Garam Masala contains: Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Dill, Ginger, Clove.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins
Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Add sauce from sachet and cook for a further 5 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (160g**)
Energy631kJ / 149kcal1010kJ / 239kcal
Fat2.6g4.2g
Saturates0.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate6.7g10.7g
Sugars4.7g7.5g
Fibre0.6g0.9g
Protein24.4g39.1g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 320g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty but needs more sauce

4 stars

This is a very nice meal however it could do with a lot more sauce. The flavour is lovely, not completely authentic but pretty close. I would say that it should be cooked for less than the specified cooking time as it does go a little dry (needs more sauce!). Enjoy :).

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely and easy to prepare

Vile, avoid. Had to just eat rice for dinner!

1 stars

Vile. Cheap water-bloated chicken tastes like rubber, sauce is like a lump of jelly and the flavour is nothing like a real katsu sauce.

Not great :(

1 stars

This is the worst Katsu I have ever tasted. The sauce was so sharp and not appetising at all.

This is really lovely

5 stars

This is really lovely

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 Hunters Chicken Breasts 430G

£ 3.75
£8.73/kg

Offer

Tesco Piri Piri Chicken Breast Fillets 365G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

£ 3.75
£10.28/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Ginger, Lime & Chilli Chicken Breasts 290G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

£ 3.75
£0.01/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 20/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here