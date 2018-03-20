By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Plax Blue Mouthwash 100Ml

4.5(824)Write a review
Colgate Plax Blue Mouthwash 100Ml
£ 1.50
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Mouthwash
  • 10 x longer cooling†
  • †Cooling lasts 10x longer vs brushing alone
  • Zero alcoholˣ
  • ˣThis formula does not contain ethyl alcohol.
  • Colgate Plax FreshFX is our latest freshness technology delivering a pleasurable cooling sensation that lasts 10x longer versus brushing alone.
  • Colgate Plax is a clinically proven formula that effectively fights bacteria and provides 24/7 plaque protection*
  • *use twice daily
  • Fresher smiles between brushings
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Menthol, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Colgate Plax twice a day after brushing for a healthier, fresher mouth.

Warnings

  • Do not swallow.
  • Keep away from reach of children.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

Do not swallow. Keep away from reach of children.

824 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Fresher cleaner mouth

4 stars

I didn�t think you could get any better than what I was already using but I was amazed. You could tell your mouth was fresher it felt cleaner my teeth even felt smoother it�s like you was sucking mint all day long absolutely fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

BEST IRAL CARE EVER HAD

5 stars

Best thing ever tried Must try to believe this is awesome [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mouthwash

4 stars

I love the taste, it's very refreshing and doesn't get my mouth dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best mouthwash!

5 stars

Best mouthwash I have ever used. The taste is perfect, fresh and not too strong. I will definitely purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best

2 stars

Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash isn�t as good as some of the other leading brands. It does leave your mouth feeling fresh, however, the freshness doesn�t last long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, relable product

4 stars

I enjoyed the product because t gave my mouth a really fresh feeling and it lasted for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

EXCITING

5 stars

Super fantastically amazing product as far it goes I would use it everyday onwards . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Im currently using this product & its been great so far, its not like other products where its too strong & its leaving your mouth feeling fresh & clean, would definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product

3 stars

Nice mild taste, keep you feel fresh for long time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colgate play mouthwash fantasic

5 stars

Loved trying this mouthwash it give me a more fresh cleaning experience than my usual brand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

