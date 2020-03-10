Tesco 12 Mozzarella Sticks 240G

- Energy264kJ 63kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 317kcal
Product Description
- Mozzarella cheese coated in a gluten free crumb.
- Cheesy & Crispy. Mozzarella coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (57%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each mozzarella stick (20g)
|Energy
|1321kJ / 317kcal
|264kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|14.7g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.3g
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
