Tesco 12 Mozzarella Sticks 240G

Tesco 12 Mozzarella Sticks 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g
Each mozzarella stick contains
  • Energy264kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella cheese coated in a gluten free crumb.
  • Cheesy & Crispy. Mozzarella coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • © Tesco 2020. SC105536
  • Mozzarella coated in a golden breadcrumb for a crisp finish
  • Cheesy & crispy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (57%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Dried Potato, Maize Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Pepper, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach mozzarella stick (20g)
Energy1321kJ / 317kcal264kJ / 63kcal
Fat19.1g3.8g
Saturates7.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate20.6g4.1g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre1.7g0.3g
Protein14.7g2.9g
Salt1.3g0.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.

