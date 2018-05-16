Heat 'Em Up Southern Fried Chicken Brgr 111G

Product Description
- Cooked chicken burger made from chopped and shaped formed chicken breast in a southern fried style coating served in a sesame seeded bread bun with a sachet of mayonnaise.
- Microwave in 1 mins 40 secs approx
- Pack size: 111g
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Seeded Bun: Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sesame Seeds, Sugar, Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine; Wheat Starch, Cooked Southern Fried Chicken Burger (42%): Chicken (63%), Water, Pea Fibre, Stabilisers: Triphosphates, Polyphosphates; Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour, Maize Flour, Wheat Semolina, Salt, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Palm Fat, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate; White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Dried Yeast, Flavouring, Sage, Nutmeg, Lovage, Paprika Extract, Mayonnaise (8%): Sunflower Oil, Water, Sugar, Thickener: Modified Starch; Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid; Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum; Mustard Seeds, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate; Flavouring, Colour: Beta Carotene
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not re-freeze after de-frosting.Best before is a guideline only. For Best Before End See Side of Pack
Warnings
- WARNING INFORMATION
- Although every care is taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please ensure extra care is taken when handling and eating as contents will be hot.
Name and address
- Summit Foods Ltd.,
- 170 Walton Summit Rd,
- Bamber Bridge,
- Preston,
- PR5 8AH.
Return to
- Guarantee
- Great care is taken in the preparation of the entire Heat'em Up® Range and we want you to enjoy this product in perfect condition. If for any reason you are not entirely satisfied, please return this carton stating where and when you purchased the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
111g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as consumed)
|Per Chicken Burger (as consumed)
|Energy
|1166kJ / 278kcal
|1294kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|13g
|14g
|(of which are Saturates)
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|32g
|(of which are Sugars)
|3.0g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|10g
|11g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
Safety information
