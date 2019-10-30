By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Pork Gyozas 240G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Itsu Pork Gyozas 240G
£ 3.75
£1.57/100g

Product Description

  • Steamed Asian wheat parcels filled with pork & vegetables
  • For easy and delicious recipes visit www.itsu.com/recipes
  • Ready. Set. Gyoza! & versatile, these restaurant-quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes...
  • Little parcels of joy brimming with Asia flavours.
  • For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • Try savoury...
  • itsu Vegetable Fusion Gyoza
  • itsu King Prawn Gyoza
  • itsu Chicken Gyoza
  • ...or sweet!
  • itsu 15 dessert dumplings caramelised apple
  • itsu 15 dessert dumplings sweet berry
  • itsu 15 dessert dumplings chocolate and banana
  • 3 mins serves 2 - 3
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour - Official Partner
  • Source of protein
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 240g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder and Fat (31%), White Onion, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Spring Onion, Garlic, Apple Puree (Apple, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Tofu (Soya Beans, Water, Firming Agent: Magnesium Chloride), Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Textured Soya Protein, Water, Salt, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on the same line that handles Eggs, Milk & Mustard

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza.
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Lovingly made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own, With salad/vegetables, In stir-fries, With rice/noodles and In soup/broth

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • High Holborn House,
  • Brownlow Street Entrance,
  • 52-54 High Holborn,
  • London,

Return to

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of gyoza (unprepared)per Serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)778778
Energy (kcal)185185
Fat (g)6.66.6
of which saturates (g)2.22.2
Carbohydrate (g)2222
of which sugars (g)3.23.2
Dietary Fibre (g)2.12.1
Protein (g)8.18.1
Salt (g)1.021.02
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love these!

5 stars

I have been waiting a good few years for supermarkets to start stocking dumplings/gyoza. These are delicious although I do wish there were more in a pack.

