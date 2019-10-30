Itsu Pork Gyozas 240G

Love these!
I have been waiting a good few years for supermarkets to start stocking dumplings/gyoza. These are delicious although I do wish there were more in a pack.
Gyoza Filling: Fresh Cabbage, Pork Shoulder and Fat (31%), White Onion, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Spring Onion, Garlic, Apple Puree (Apple, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Tofu (Soya Beans, Water, Firming Agent: Magnesium Chloride), Sesame Oil, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Textured Soya Protein, Water, Salt, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza.
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.
Lovingly made in Germany
This pack contains 2-3 servings
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g of gyoza (unprepared)
|per Serving (5 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|778
|778
|Energy (kcal)
|185
|185
|Fat (g)
|6.6
|6.6
|of which saturates (g)
|2.2
|2.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22
|22
|of which sugars (g)
|3.2
|3.2
|Dietary Fibre (g)
|2.1
|2.1
|Protein (g)
|8.1
|8.1
|Salt (g)
|1.02
|1.02
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019