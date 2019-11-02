Itsu Chicken Gyoza 240G

I love Japanese food, and when I saw this Japanese
I love Japanese food, and when I saw this Japanese gyoza at Tesco I decided to try it, and I like it so much I do order every week something of Japanese food. Easy to cook, you can eat them with or without soya sauce, I like them with sour cream or a bit with vegan mayo as well as with soya sauce, very tasty , aromatic and only half of packet enough for one for dinner or lunch. Thank you, Tesco for offering these nice Japanese food to your customers!`
Super tasty
Wow ,Amazing ! So so tasty and low in calories .Dough is very thin , gets super crispy and light once fried ,I also love them in my miso soup . Filling taste lovely ,not overpowering flavour ,you can taste chicken , chives and light taste of ginger it’s my new addiction ,can’t get enough of them !
Dumpling when you really craving for it.
If you are chinese or East Asian can’t go to chinese supermarket and don’t have time to make at home but desperately need some dumplings this is ok for you. But not all the time.