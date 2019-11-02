By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Itsu Chicken Gyoza 240G

4.5(3)Write a review
Itsu Chicken Gyoza 240G
£ 3.75
£15.63/kg

Product Description

  • Wheat dumplings filled with chicken & vegetables
  • For easy and delicious recipes visit www.itsu.com/recipes
  • [eat beautiful]
  • itsu brings you a range of Asian inspired, restaurant quality ideas which are new and different. Confident flavours and butterfly light recipes for an eat beautiful lifestyle.
  • Asia is notorious for delicious dishes. For an authentic experience and top quality ingredients, itsu have created our gyoza with experts in Asian cuisine CJ CheilJedang Corp.
  • London, New York, Tokyo
  • [and your local supermarket]
  • 3 mins serves 2 - 3
  • Volleyball England Beach Tour - Official Partner
  • High in protein
  • No MSG
  • Pack size: 240g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Gyoza Filling: Chicken Meat and Skin (37%), Cabbage, White Onion, Spring Onion, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt), Ginger, Yeast Extract, Garlic, Chicken Stock (Chicken, Salt), Sesame Oil, Textured Soya Protein, Sugar, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Gyoza Skin: Wheat Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Produced on the same line that handles Eggs, Milk & Mustard

Storage

Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours.Do no re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 gyoza.
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
Do not re-heat once cooked.

Hob
Instructions: Submerge gyoza in a saucepan of softly boiling water.
Simmer gently for 4 minutes.
Drain thoroughly & serve.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat pan with 2 teaspoons of oil on low/medium heat.
Cook gyoza for 10 minutes, turning regularly until golden brown.

Produce of

Lovingly made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestions
  • On their own, with salad/vegetables, in stir-fries, with rice/noodles, in soup/broth

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Lovingly made for:
  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.

Return to

  • itsu [grocery] Ltd,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 16a Great Peter Street,
  • London,
  • SW1P 2BX.
  • www.itsu.com/grocery

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of gyoza (unprepared)per Serving (5 gyoza)
Energy (kJ)659659
Energy (kcal)157157
Fat (g)4.44.4
of which saturates (g)1.21.2
Carbohydrate (g)2020
of which sugars (g)2.52.5
Fibre (g)1.31.3
Protein (g)8.28.2
Salt (g)0.820.82
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I love Japanese food, and when I saw this Japanese

5 stars

I love Japanese food, and when I saw this Japanese gyoza at Tesco I decided to try it, and I like it so much I do order every week something of Japanese food. Easy to cook, you can eat them with or without soya sauce, I like them with sour cream or a bit with vegan mayo as well as with soya sauce, very tasty , aromatic and only half of packet enough for one for dinner or lunch. Thank you, Tesco for offering these nice Japanese food to your customers!`

Super tasty

5 stars

Wow ,Amazing ! So so tasty and low in calories .Dough is very thin , gets super crispy and light once fried ,I also love them in my miso soup . Filling taste lovely ,not overpowering flavour ,you can taste chicken , chives and light taste of ginger it’s my new addiction ,can’t get enough of them !

Dumpling when you really craving for it.

3 stars

If you are chinese or East Asian can’t go to chinese supermarket and don’t have time to make at home but desperately need some dumplings this is ok for you. But not all the time.

