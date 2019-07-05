Magnum Mini Classic Almond & White 6 Pack 330Ml

Magnum almond icecream 1 stars Review from unilever.com 5th July 2019 that was my favorite ice cream so far. my stomach was very bad until the clay came out. I'm having a great disappointment. a really big problem shaken my confidence

Yummy, yummy and yummy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 If you can’t decide which type of Magnum to buy then this selection box is perfect! The hard thing is deciding which one to eat first though, chocolate, white chocolate or almond. The mini Magnums are the perfect size and you don’t feel bad if you end up eating 2 of them! The ice cream inside them is full of vanilla flavour and tastes of quality icecream. The chocolate on the outside is thick and crunchy and lovely and tasty and for that added crunch you can have the almond one. The 6 minis are individually wrapped and you can easily identify which of the 3 varieties they are. Magnum Minis perfect for sharing or eating them all by yourself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect treat for little ones 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 Magnum ice creams have done it again, I have always been a fan of a Magnum but when i saw these in the supermarket the other day i knew i should get some. Magnum mini's are a perfect treat for little ones, in the past i have found full size lollies to be a problem for my little boy as they are actually too heavy to hold on his own. Now we can all enjoy together and not worry about spoiling a mealtime, A perfect size lolly for a yummy smooth vanilla ice cream covered in a generous coating of chocolate that cracks into delicious shards when you bite into it. A firm family favourite and always enjoy opening the freezer door and sharing out the Magnums on a summers day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite in a calorie saving size 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Magnums have always been my favourite ice cream on a stick, the added bonus of Chocolate, Almond or White Chocolate is always going to be a winner. The vast array of flavours they now offer is just the icing on the cake, or Ice Cream! The issue with any dessert, Ice Cream or otherwise has to be the large amount of calories and the fact that you can't always fit one in after a meal. So I absolutely LOVED these mini magnums. At only 143 Cals per serving, it is the perfect treat at any time of the day. I am quite partial to a Coffee and Ice Cream break, just me? I highly recommend this combination if you haven't tried it and with a Mini Magnum you won't get too full! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Guilt free happiness!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have been a Magnum fan for years, always having some in my freezer especially during the summer months. We ended up trying these mini's out last week during our annual river festival with our friends. This pack of 6 minis were a godsend for this heatwave. Saying that the minis were a hit is an understatement. Both the kids pounced on the white chocolate mini's and between mouthfuls declared them to be scrummy. Me and my friend who are nuts about nuts thoroughly enjoyed our almond mini's. The crunch of the almonds contrasted well with the creamy vanilla ice cream and the smooth chocolate exterior. The men had the classic minis which they liked with its smooth and crisp chocolate cover and the creamy and rich vanilla ice cream inside. There was no artificial aftertaste and the mini's are a perfect size for guilt free snacking. With various deals going on they do not turn out to be expensive. I have already bought more in different flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

An Ice-Cream Dream Team! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I LOVE the full-size Magnum ice creams so the idea of a 6 pack selection box filled with mini-sized ones is great! And there’s a good variety too – Classic, White and Almond – and the best thing is they all taste exactly the same as the full-sized versions! The Classic is just that – nice thick chocolate (that has that big ‘crack’ when you take a bite!) covering smooth, creamy vanilla ice-cream. The Almond is interesting – nice big chucks of roasted almonds sitting in milk chocolate that covers the usual vanilla ice-cream. It has a nice nutty smell when you take it out the wrapper and a satisfying crunch when you bite into it. It’s different…however, I’d prefer it if it had the classic chocolate covering rather than milk chocolate. Lastly, I was slightly worried the White Chocolate would be a bit too sweet but it’s perfectly balanced with lovely specks of Madagascan vanilla visible in the ice-cream. In my opinion, it’s the nicest of the three! Size wise, they do look quite small when you unwrap them but appearances are deceiving and they take longer to eat than you think! They’re also extremely moreish! But the bonus – I don’t feel so bad about having one every day as they’re the perfect ‘treat’ size! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magnum minni’s 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 What more can you say then it dose exactly what it says on the tin. Magnum will always be the cream of the crop for ice creams. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great products 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Loved that it had a variety to suit everyone. Magnum is knowing for being a top ice cream/chocolate lolly brand and these mini classics didn't disappoint. They came with a mixture of white and milk chocolate some had nuts others didn't. The chocolate Is amazing it is so rich and yummy. All the family loved these minis as there was enough of a mixture to suits everyone. Definately will purchase these again especially in the warm weather it's a perfect way to cool down [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size, perfect flavours! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I can’t rave about these enough! I’ve tried the original Magnums before and loved them but the mini sizes are next level! They are the perfect size to enjoy without feeling sick or like you’ve over indulged afterwards. All the pros and less of the guilt! The original had the same great taste, that distinctive crack of the chocolate on first bite and a creamy, vanilla ice cream. The white chocolate edition was really tasty without being overpowering, which can sometimes be the case with white chocolate. It was just rich enough and didn’t feel too heavy on a hot day. The ice cream flavour perfectly complements the white chocolate exterior and again, it’s just enough to really enjoy it! The almond flavour is one I wasn’t sure about before trying. I like almonds but expected this to be a bit overpowering. How wrong I was! The nuts within the chocolate shell are almost crunchy and crispy at the same time. They have a subtle enough flavour to give the ice cream a little something extra without it being a total nutfest! You definitely have to like nuts to really enjoy it but it has become my favourite flavour! It’s not too rich or overpowering and the size is, again, perfect for a little treat. The almond ones were the most popular ones in the box, closely followed by the whites chocolate - move over original magnum, there are some new kids in town! If you want some desserts for a summer bbq, these are perfect. You have less guilt because they’re miniature but they’re not so small that you end up unsatisfied. I will definitely be stocking up on these through the summer and all year round! Perfect for a cheeky evening treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]