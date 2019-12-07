Tesco Finest Cheesecake Passion Fruit & Raspberry 540G

out of this world flavour
I bought this cheesecake on reduced items corner.It just caught my eye due to its autumnal hues and that passion fruit aroma, boy, It did not disappoint.It will definitely feature on our xmas menu, and also on other merited special occasions and gifting.
Bought for A friend’s birthday, light and very tas
Bought for A friend’s birthday, light and very tasty.
Sharp, sweet topping was delicious
So often desserts look amazing but are bland. The fruit topping on this cheesecake was delicious, if the cheesecake were just a little creamier it would have been perfect. Will definitely buy again.
Delicious!!!
This was one of the most delicious cheesecakes I have ever tasted. It had a light texture and the flavour was delicate and had an expensive feel to it!!
Poor quality for the Finest range
Glorified cheesecake with raspberries baked in the cheesecake... and a layer of passion fruit jelly on the top that can be peeled off. Very disappointed as it's in the "finest" range. Was hoping it would be a passion fruit flavoured cheesecake with raspberries baked in and a passion fruit jus on the top but it peeled off so easily. Won't be buying again!