Tesco Finest Cheesecake Passion Fruit & Raspberry 540G

£ 4.00
£0.74/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1200kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates8.6g
    43%
  • Sugars19.8g
    22%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1333kJ / 319kcal

Product Description

  • Baked passion fruit cheesecake with raspberry sauce and raspberries with a seeded passion fruit glaze on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Slowly baked with raspberry sauce, passion fruit glaze and hand placed raspberries. Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake, our chefs slowly baked this passion fruit cheesecake with raspberry sauce and raspberries on a digestive biscuit base. It's then topped with seeded passion fruit glaze for a refreshing flavour.
  • Slowly baked with raspberry sauce, passion fruit glaze and hand placed raspberries
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (30%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Passion Fruit Purée (11%), Palm Oil, Raspberry (3.5%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Purée (3%), Orange Juice, Demerara Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Dextrose, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Polyphosphates, Diphosphates), Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Glucose, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
  • 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
  • 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
  • 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
Energy1333kJ / 319kcal1200kJ / 287kcal
Fat17.2g15.5g
Saturates9.5g8.6g
Carbohydrate36.8g33.1g
Sugars22.0g19.8g
Fibre0.8g0.7g
Protein3.8g3.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

out of this world flavour

5 stars

I bought this cheesecake on reduced items corner.It just caught my eye due to its autumnal hues and that passion fruit aroma, boy, It did not disappoint.It will definitely feature on our xmas menu, and also on other merited special occasions and gifting.

Bought for A friend’s birthday, light and very tas

5 stars

Bought for A friend’s birthday, light and very tasty.

Sharp, sweet topping was delicious

4 stars

So often desserts look amazing but are bland. The fruit topping on this cheesecake was delicious, if the cheesecake were just a little creamier it would have been perfect. Will definitely buy again.

Delicious!!!

5 stars

This was one of the most delicious cheesecakes I have ever tasted. It had a light texture and the flavour was delicate and had an expensive feel to it!!

Poor quality for the Finest range

2 stars

Glorified cheesecake with raspberries baked in the cheesecake... and a layer of passion fruit jelly on the top that can be peeled off. Very disappointed as it's in the "finest" range. Was hoping it would be a passion fruit flavoured cheesecake with raspberries baked in and a passion fruit jus on the top but it peeled off so easily. Won't be buying again!

